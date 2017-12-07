Vikings TE Morgan out of concussion protocol

Minnesota Vikings tight end David Morgan suffered a concussion on the first play from scrimmage against the Atlanta Falcons. He was back participating in practice on Thursday and head coach Mike Zimmer confirmed he has cleared concussion protocol.

Morgan has become a valuable part of the Vikings’ offense. In the weeks prior to his injury, the second-year tight end averaged more than 40 percent of snaps and was on the field for as many as 51 percent.

He’s ranked by Pro Football Focus as one of the top blocking tight ends and has caught five passes including one touchdown.

Right tackle Mike Remmers was not practicing Thursday. He’s been battling a back injury. Zimmer said he did not know if Remmers had a chance to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Backup Rashod Hill has performed well in Remmers’ absence.

Pat Elflein (shoulder), Shamar Stephen (shoulder) and Mackensie Alexander (chest) were all limited in practice.