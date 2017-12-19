LISTEN NOW

vikings

Previous Story Aaron Rodgers placed on IR, Brett Hundley to start vs. Vikings

What do Vikings’ third-and-long struggles say about their offense?

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler December 19, 2017 4:14 pm

The Minnesota Vikings walked out of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals about as happy as any team could be with its performance.

But during the the 34-7 smackdown, there was a little pang of 2016 when the Vikings threw short of the sticks on several third-and-long situations. On a third-and-8 with 2:00 to go, Case Keenum completed a pass to Stefon Diggs for one yard. Then on third-and-10 early in the third quarter, he hit Jerick McKinnon for seven yards.

Playing conservative in a blowout might make sense – and the Bengals had a free run at Keenum on the Diggs completion – but overall the Vikings have been one of the league’s worst teams on third downs with more than six yards to go.

 

Here’s the entire list….

Yards Per Passing Play on third-and-long

Tm G Plays Yards per passing  play 1st%
NWE 14 81 8.38 39.5%
PHI 14 99 8.10 38.4%
LAC 14 104 7.63 33.7%
NYJ 14 93 7.26 34.4%
NOR 14 86 7.15 36.0%
PIT 14 90 7.09 28.9%
WAS 14 97 7.01 28.9%
ATL 14 89 6.85 36.0%
OAK 14 98 6.58 34.7%
MIA 14 108 5.90 26.9%
DET 14 103 5.83 31.1%
ARI 14 116 5.80 31.0%
KAN 14 87 5.79 27.6%
CHI 14 97 5.76 23.7%
BUF 14 100 5.70 27.0%
TEN 14 88 5.53 30.7%
CAR 14 93 5.51 29.0%
IND 14 105 5.48 31.4%
JAX 14 101 5.40 28.7%
LAR 14 90 5.37 26.7%
DEN 14 106 5.35 29.2%
CIN 14 97 5.32 29.9%
SFO 14 111 5.26 25.2%
GNB 14 80 5.15 22.5%
DAL 14 86 5.14 24.4%
CLE 14 105 4.85 20.0%
MIN 14 86 4.81 27.9%
HOU 14 96 4.67 26.0%
NYG 14 87 4.62 20.7%
SEA 14 97 4.42 24.7%
TAM 14 91 4.33 30.8%
BAL 14 90 3.47 20.0%

Keenum ranks 27th of 27 quarterbacks in yards per attempt with more than 50 passes thrown on third-and-long. Naturally, Tom Brady is at the top of the list.

On the flip side, Keenum ranks No. 1 in the NFL in yards per attempt on third downs with five or fewer yards to go. He completed a 41-yard pass to McKinnon on third-and-2 on Sunday. The Vikings have the third highest conversation rate on third-and-short at 62.5 percent, only ranking behind the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions.

The Vikings’ wide gap between third-and-short and third-and-long success leads us to one conclusion: Running success is more important to the Vikings than it might be some other teams.

Latavius Murray has been very good on first downs. If you subtract first-and-goal situations, he averages 4.7 yards per attempt, routinely setting up manageable second downs and third-and-short situations.

Kyle Rudolph plays a key role in setting up third-and-short, too. Rudolph has the second most catches on the Vikings on first down passes deemed as “short” by NFL official play-by-play. He’s caught 18 passes on 21 targets. While only seven of those have gone for first downs, the others have acted as glorified run plays, giving the Vikings an opportunity to convert on third-and-short.

The Vikings appear to struggle on third-and-long because opponents have no fear of run plays or screens as they would on third-and-short.

As you can see below on the third-and-7 fail at the end of the first half, the Bengals played two deep safeties. They also loaded up the box and sent an extra man and pressured Keenum off the edge.

Now compare that to the pre-snap look on an earlier third-and-2.

The safety is up at the line of scrimmage. Stefon Diggs, Jarius Wright and Adam Thielen are 1-on-1 in press man coverage. If the Bengals blitz, either Jerick McKinnon or Kyle Rudolph could end up open for a dump off. If the safety stays back, the Vikings could check to a run. This year the Vikings have run the ball 16 times on third-and-short and gained 13 first downs. (Which is also a sign of progress on the O-line and the impact of Latavius Murray).

So one thing to keep an eye on as the Vikings head into the playoffs is whether their opponents are good at stuffing the run.

Another conclusion: We often eyeroll at head coaches talking about “establishing the run,” but in this case, the Vikings have to do so in order to make a deep run.

Topics:
Vikings vikings
Leave A Comment
  • Paul Morrison

    The far right column is more important than the one you sorted it by. Good job finding something where Keenum ranks 27th at though. If you sort it by the far right column, which is the results column, you find he’s 19th. Still below average but not terrible. And this data doesn’t take into account game situation and expected points added like QBR does. As you point out, when the Vikings have a lead they are not going to push the ball downfield. And what percentage of the time do they have a lead? Maybe 80%?

    • True Gentleman

      I guess this is how I sound talking about Teddy. Although Teddy has a proven track record.

      We might not have to face CAR or PHI so it could be a moot point in terms of run defense but it’s certainly interesting that all the QB’s who have a top 10 pass blocking OL on the year are above the average line. And of those with a top 15 OL only Dak, Winston and Eli are not above the average line. Curious for Dak but that’s why we should never get overly excited over 1 year of statistical success

      • Paul Morrison

        Teddy is a great guy. Great personality. Great poise (until Sunday against the Bengals when he looked terrified). Great smile. Great, confidence inducing leader. But I don’t feel he has proven anything yet (stats in his first 30 something games were similar to Keenums, both playing on terrible teams), and I fear the lingering affects of the injury may have impacted his upside both mentally and physically. To quote Soundgarden, to me he is a super unknown. And that’s the key reason why I don’t think the Vikings should retain him after this year unless its for clear backup money.

        Anyway, look at the number of plays facing 3rd and long for the Vikings. Only one team lower than the Vikings.. the Patriots. You can attribute that to a variety of factors from the running game to the short passing game to the explosive plays that get the team down the field without having to face third down at all.

        Also, I wouldn’t worry too much about run defense on its own when thinking about which teams we want to face in the playoffs. Sometimes teams have great run defense stats because they are terrible at pass defense and teams just throw against them at will (e.g. this years Brown’s, the Vikings in the years before Zimmer).

        • True Gentleman

          I tire of explaining why I think Teddy has a track record. Read the database of articles I have on him and all my points on my blog. You can’t really be informed and not think teddy played well (you may think he should’ve done more but at least know he’s proven).

          https://53strong.blogspot.com/p/teddy-bridgewater.html

        • Theguds

          Agree, the best anyone can say about Teddy is that he is unproven… still. And as I’ve said before it is the throws like the one made to Diggs in the endzone against the Bengals that sets Keenum apart from TB. He makes the tough throws into tight windows.

          I have been very loud in what I think of Teddy’s play during his tenure and I do believe he will be nothing but a back-up in this league which is a remarkable feat in it itself. The fact that he’s started 25 plus games in the NFL is remarkable.

          With that said, it is my belief there exists a possibility of greatness with anyone who has made it as far as he as made it. It comes down to how bad he wants it. He needs to be obsessed with game. Peyton and Brady are and were obsessed with the game and they go above and beyond what everyone else does in terms of preparation. Teddy may even need to work harder…whatever it takes.

      • linus

        Carolina’s run defense isn’t actually all that good. They rank just 20th in yards allowed per attempt.

    • linus

      Agreed… and it’s interesting that one of the teams (Tampa) that averages fewer yards per attempt on third and long ranks considerably higher in conversion rate (11th).

  • Theguds

    Queue linus and his Keenum Krazies comment. Hey Coller didn’t you already make this point a few games ago?

  • Gordon Guffey

    I think a lot of it has to do with Zimmer and Shurmur liking to run the ball on early downs and exspecting the RB to gain 3 to 6 yards on any given play and passing as need be ~ Lets face it ~ Case nor Teddy are in Bradford class when it comes to QB’s ~ And Bradford is probable no better than a lower tier in top 10 QB when healthy ~

    Also if you have watched any of Zimmer’s PC you know he expects his skill players to gain yards after contact ~ So throwing for 7 yards on 3rd and 10 may be just what Shurmur called ~ In his scheme many things might have gone wrong on any given play when the need yards are not gained ~ Maybe the TE didn’t clear out a safety ~ Or one of the WR didn’t set the pick right ~ And so on ~ Its hard to tell just what Shurmur wanted on any given play without being inside of his head ~ At times I have no doubt that the WR was having a hard time shaking coverage and Case has to throw to the open man ~ Or maybe the ope spot in the zone coverage forced the WR back in order to even get open ~ ??? To many things we dont know to try and put a finger on any one play ~

    The Vikings are winning and thats what matter ~ Shurmur is game planing well enough to win most games ~ In the Panthers game the offense put up more than enough point to win as Zimmer himself pointed out in his PC following the game ~ Based on what he has said over the last 4 years is he wants to eat up the clock and play defense ~

  • linus

    From fivethirtyeight.com: “Generally, safe passes like that don’t accomplish much, and we have the data to back that up… an offense can more than triple its conversion rate just by doing the most obvious thing when trying to move the chains: throwing the ball past the imaginary yellow line on your TV screen.” https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/nfl-quarterbacks-are-leaning-on-the-short-pass-and-its-not-working/




vikings

Previous Story Aaron Rodgers placed on IR, Brett Hundley to start vs. Vikings