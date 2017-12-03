LISTEN NOW

vikings

Previous Story Zulgad: Vikings’ latest victory shows they have blueprint for postseason success Next Story Zimmer says Vikings are starting to ‘believe’

Vikings’ third down and red zone success drives win over Falcons

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler December 3, 2017 4:56 pm

The Minnesota Vikings have been nothing short of magnificent on third-and-short and red zone situations. Their success comes back to offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, who has found ways get his receivers open and spread the ball around in the game’s biggest situations.

During Sunday’s 14-9 win over the Atlanta Falcons, the Vikings went 6-for-12 on third down – including three third down conversions on a 15-play drive in the third quarter and another key conversion to put the game on ice in the fourth.

“I thought the offensive coaches did a good job, I thought the receivers found places,” head coach Mike Zimmer said. “I thought [Case Keenum] didn’t try to force the ball into places that it didn’t need to go, so I think when you have some opportunities and some zones, you take them and you keep the clock running and the field position going.”

The Vikings entered Sunday’s game as the second best team in third down percentage and Keenum had a 114.3 quarterback rating on third downs with fewer than six yards to go.

Shurmur has found ways to get different players involved at key times. Both Jarius Wright and Laquon Treadwell had third down receptions and fullback CJ Ham picked up a first down run in the first half.

The Vikings were just as excellent on the defensive side as they were on offense. Atlanta’s No. 1 ranked third down offense went 1-for-10 and they were forced into field goals three times (0-for-1 in the red zone).

In the red zone, the Vikings have taken a huge step forward from last season when they were one of the league’s worst teams in touchdown percentage. This year they entered the game 11th, then went 2-for-2 on two wide open throws to Jerick McKinnon and Kyle Rudolph.

“We do a good job of scheming up,” Zimmer said. “As I’ve said before, you go back and look at a year ago and we had penalties in the red zone, we had third downs we didn’t convert and we end up kicking field goals. In the offseason we made a huge emphasis about converting third downs in the red zone”

Topics:
Vikings vikings
Leave A Comment
  • EA

    But it would be even better with Bridgewater in there. It’s downright unfair that Keenan is still in there!

    • Theguds

      I love it, right out of the gate… Good one though!!:))))

    • Big TDs

      Troll

    • Gordon Guffey

      0 thats all you get is a flat 0 ~ LOL

      Thanks I needed that laugh ~

      You Sir are a Super Troll ~

  • Gordon Guffey

    Short N Sweet and to the point ~ I tip my hat to you Sir ~

    This is a team sport and no one is above that ~ Great game all the way around ~ I wonder if we could get the Vikings to by us a one for being such a great fans ~ 😉

  • Alan Light

    Opposing squads have no clue who to stop. Too many skilled players to choose from. When you have backups who would be starting on a lot of teams, good luck opponents. Situational players like Ham, Wright, Treadwell, Floyd shine when called upon upon. SKOL





Thursday Night Lights at Mystic Lake. Click here for details

vikings

Previous Story Zulgad: Vikings’ latest victory shows they have blueprint for postseason success Next Story Zimmer says Vikings are starting to ‘believe’