Vikings upgrade TE Kyle Rudolph to ‘questionable’

On Friday, Kyle Rudolph’s chances to play looked slim-to-none, but the Minnesota Vikings announced Saturday that they have upgraded his status from doubtful to questionable.

Rudolph did not practice on Friday as he’s been battling an ankle injury suffered against the Carolina Panthers last week.

The Vikings’ tight end has 53 catches for 506 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

If he can’t play, the Vikings will only have two active tight ends in David Morgan and Kyle Carter, who was promoted from the practice squad.