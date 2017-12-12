Vikings waive safety Tocho to add rookie offensive tackle to the practice squad

The Vikings have signed rookie tackle Storm Norton to the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday. To make room, they’ve waived rookie safety Jack Tocho.

Norton is a first-year NFL player from Toledo. He’s spent time with the Lions and Cardinals on their respective practice squads this year.

Starting offensive tackles Mike Remmers and Riley Reiff are in question for this week as of Tuesday. Remmers missed Sunday’s game while recovering from a back injury. Reiff went down in the second half Sunday with what Mike Zimmer said you could call a sprained ankle.