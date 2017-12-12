LISTEN NOW

Vikings waive safety Tocho to add rookie offensive tackle to the practice squad

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore December 12, 2017 2:17 pm

The Vikings have signed rookie tackle Storm Norton to the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday. To make room, they’ve waived rookie safety Jack Tocho.

Norton is a first-year NFL player from Toledo. He’s spent time with the Lions and Cardinals on their respective practice squads this year.

Starting offensive tackles Mike Remmers and Riley Reiff are in question for this week as of Tuesday. Remmers missed Sunday’s game while recovering from a back injury. Reiff went down in the second half Sunday with what Mike Zimmer said you could call a sprained ankle.

  • Gordon Guffey

    Well hopefully he will turn into another Berger~Ham~Easton~Hill~Keenum~Remmers~Sendejo~Sherels~Sirles~Thielen

    The undrafted FA types who find a way of making the team and hoping them win ~ My list is going off memory so if I missed anyone or added a player who was drafted late please over look me please ~ But I’m sure you get my point ~ I pull for everyone who make the Active Roster or Practice Squad





