vikings

Vikings will be missing at least one key player for Sunday’s game against Bears

By Judd Zulgad | @1500ESPNJudd December 29, 2017 1:14 pm

Rookie center Pat Elflein won’t play for the Vikings on Sunday against the Bears because of a shoulder injury that also sidelined him for Minnesota’s loss at Carolina on Dec. 10.

Elflein was unable to practice this week and it’s unknown if the injury could be an issue for him in the playoffs. The Vikings clinched the NFC North on Dec. 17 against Cincinnati, but still will be trying to wrap-up the No. 2 seed in the NFC on Sunday. The second seed would give Minnesota, and Elflein, a first-round bye and a much-needed extra week of rest. A victory over Chicago would clinch the No. 2 seed; so would a loss by Carolina or wins by New Orleans or the Rams.

Elflein, a third-round pick out of Ohio State last spring, has been a key reason for the Vikings’ drastic improvement on the offensive line this season.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is going to have to get creative with his offensive line since left guard Nick Easton, who was Elflein’s top backup at center, was placed on injured reserve this week.

Also declared out for Sunday are long snapper Kevin McDermott (shoulder), nose tackle Shamar Stephen (ankle) and cornerback Tramaine Brock (foot). Tight end Kyle Rudolph, who has been battling an ankle injury in recent weeks, was limited in practice this week but is expected to play.

Vikings
  • styx rogan

    if da queens dont get Effline back u can kiss da playoff wins goodbye

    • HeWhoKnowsAll

      Butthurt Packer fan alert.

      • Bob T.

        He better get used to it.

    • Jeeves

      Pat Peterson

  • William Abene Jr

    Ya down two outta five ain’t so good there

    • Bob T.

      Yep I can do 25

  • Gordon Guffey

    They Vikings will be calling on some depth this week ~ Berger will move back the Center while Isidora and Sirles could start at OG ~ However Zimmer did say when they signed Remmers that he could also play OG ~ So if they dont feel comfortable with Isidora they might chose to let Remmers play right OG and start Hill at right OT ~ Hopefully the Vikings can win Sunday and give Elflein a extra week of rest and that’s enough to get him healthy for the playoffs ~ Hopefully ~

  • Bob T.

    The Vikings have a bit more depth this year on the O-line . Berger plays C. Sirles and Isadora play guard against the Bears crap front 7, which is better than there back 4. Slants!!!

  • Gordon Guffey

    NOTEBOOK: Vikings Could Use Shuffled O-Line on Sunday
    Posted 17 hours ago
    Eric Smith
    Team Reporter

    Perhaps the biggest change could come on the right side of the offensive line, as tackle Mike Remmers is a candidate to kick inside and play guard, which would pencil Rashod Hill in at right tackle.

    http://www.vikings.com/news/article-1/NOTEBOOK-Vikings-Could-Use-Shuffled-O-Line-on-Sunday/e350b85f-0d13-438a-8f9a-f9e7e4b5e27e

    • Bob T.

      Thank you. Better info than my guessing.

  • SM

    I had a bad dream the shuffled OL let Case get hurt from a nasty hit… Too long a Vikes fan, I guess.




vikings

