Zimmer says Vikings are starting to ‘believe’

It’s hard to say whether the Minnesota Vikings are the best team in the NFL, but there isn’t another team who is clearly better.

The Vikings’ 14-9 win over the Atlanta Falcons marked their second victory in three weeks over a top-notch NFC contender.

“I think they believe,” Zimmer said. “I think they believed before, but the more you win and you go into somebody else’s stadium and win against a good football team, I think it continues to add to your confidence as we go forward. They were happy in the locker room, but they understand that we haven’t done anything yet.”

As cliche as it might be for coaches to talk about winning “all three phases,” the Vikings were excellent on offense, defense and special teams. On offense they scored on both red zone attempts and controlled the ball with 34 minutes of possession time and converted huge third downs through the game. On defense, the Vikings forced Matt Ryan into bad throws and held top receivers Mohamed San and Julio Jones to five total catches. Even punter Ryan Quigley added a coffin corner kick.

“That’s what it’s all about, finding ways to win,” running back Latavius Murray told the media following the game. “This one was tough, physical, not a high scoring game especially when you have two good defenses. We were able to make a few more plays.”

The Vikings entered with both a top five offense and defense in total yards. No schedule-related arguments can be made against the validity of those numbers after the recent stretch.

“They all won’t be pretty, I promise you that,” Diggs said. “I’ve seen a lot of things go ugly, seen some ups and downs, but to fight and you see the team we have and how we come together and everybody pulling for each other.”

The final stretch of games for the Vikings includes only one team that’s even in the hunt for a playoff spot – that’s the Carolina Panthers next week.