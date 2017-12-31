LISTEN NOW

Zulgad: Vikings’ regular-season success will mean little if Super Bowl berth is missed

By Judd Zulgad | @1500ESPNJudd December 31, 2017 5:11 pm

MINNEAPOLIS – Mike Zimmer doesn’t often throw out praise, but the Vikings coach made sure to mention how proud he was of his team following a 23-10 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“Thirteen wins is hard to get,” Zimmer said following his team’s regular-season finale.

He wasn’t kidding.

This is the Vikings’ 57th season. They have been to four Super Bowls and made 28 postseason appearances in that time. But only once before have they reached the 13-win mark. That came in 1998, when the Vikings went 15-1.

So what does that mean to Zimmer’s players? Evidently, not much.

“It doesn’t matter,” wide receiver Stefon Diggs said when asked about the victory total. “As far as the history, you respect everybody that played the game, everybody that came before us. But all those wins that we had in the past, even today, they don’t matter anymore because it all could end. … We had been there last year when we had a lot of wins in a row (five to start the season) and then we stunk it up (3-8 thereafter). We did everything that we needed to do to get here and now it’s about finishing.”

The Vikings gave themselves a much better opportunity to finish the way they want by ending the regular season with a third consecutive victory and assuring themselves of the second seed in the NFC. That will give the Vikings a first-round bye in the playoffs and assures them of a home game the following weekend.

Philadelphia has the top seed in the conference and home field throughout the NFC playoffs, but if the now Carson Wentz-less Eagles get knocked off in the divisional round, the Vikings will have an opportunity not only to play host to two playoff contests, including the NFC title game, but also become the first team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Vikings fans who watched their team lose in heart-breaking fashion in the 1987, 1998 and 2009 NFC Championship Games, are probably thinking all of this sounds too good to be true. The Vikings’ latest playoff woes came in 2015, when Blair Walsh’s missed field goal late in an opening-round game against Seattle sent Zimmer’s team home.

So does Zimmer believe his team is plagued by any type of playoff curse? “I don’t think there’s any curse,” he said. “I’ve got a crystal ball, and I’ve got a wood spirit hanging in my office. So there’s no damn curse.”

What Zimmer knows is he has a dominant defense – Minnesota led the NFL this season in total defense and scoring defense – and an offense that spent the season being efficient enough to help win games. He also knows recent history is on his side. Zimmer pointed out that in the last five years one of the two NFC teams that had a first-round bye represented the conference in the Super Bowl.

Zimmer’s plan is for the Vikings to practice on Tuesday and Wednesday before giving his players some time off. That will allow many of them time to get healthy. That list includes tight end Kyle Rudolph, who has continued to play, but left the stadium Sunday with a walking boot on his right foot, and center Pat Elflein, who sat out for the second time in four games because of a shoulder injury.

“(The bye) is very important,” said defensive end Brian Robison, the only remaining Vikings player from the 2009 team that also had an opening-round bye. “You play 17 weeks in the NFL. Guys are going to get banged up, they are going to be sore, guys are going to be tired.

“So to be able to get that week off is huge, but at the same time you have to make sure that your focus stays in the right place. You can’t get complacent. You can’t be satisfied with where you are at. Guys definitely have to not only physically let their bodies repair and things like that, but mentally they have to get their mind right going into that second week.”

If you believed the message that was coming from the Vikings’ locker room late Sunday afternoon, complacency won’t be an issue and relying on regular-season accomplishments isn’t about to happen.

“If you’re not a Super Bowl champion and you have the top-ranked defense than what does it mean?” said 39-year-old cornerback Terence Newman. “You played good for however long it was but you didn’t get it done. To me, you’ve got to get it done. You’ve got to go all the way. It remains to be seen what we can do from here on out, but we’ll enjoy this one tonight, go in tomorrow and get back to work.”

  • cka2nd

    “Minnesota led the NFL this season in total defense and scoring defense”

    And that’s with fewer than 40 sacks and 24 defensive turnovers. Zimmer, Edwards and the rest of the defensive coaching staff are freakin’ magicians.

  • styx rogan

    i am preppin 4 a sole crush defeat…. just like 2009…1998,

    • Jordan Musser

      Not this year. Not it this time. Our defense is going to go to a whole nother level for the playoffs. We are getting it done this time. #SkolToTheBowl2017

  • doimon nodd

    Not true at all. Was an excellent season. Yet, they shall win the prize nonetheless.

  • Gordon Guffey

    Yes we Viking fans want to win in the playoffs ~ All Viking fans want the Vikings to be the first team to win the Super Bowl on their home turf ~

    That being said ~ No matter what happen from here on out I know for me it cant take anything away from the 13~3 season ~

    I will not jump the ship if things dont go the way I want it to ~ I grew up years ago ~ Even if I dont act like it at times ~ LOL ~ The Vikings gave me 13 out of 16 great weeks ~ Thats 3 out of the last 4 months ~ And those 3 loses were spread out over the season ~

    I’m looking for big things in the playoffs from this team just like you ~ However 13~3 is sweet ~ And I have two weeks to enjoy it without a worry and I’m going to enjoy everyone minute of it too ~

    Thank you Vikings ~

  • Vikomatic

    Win, lose, or draw from here on out this season has been magnificent. So many incredible events… what an enjoyable season. We watched a Minnesota born wide receiver who very few believed would amount to much make the pro bowl with more than a 1000 yards. We watched another undrafted player, 3rd string quarter back play his heart out regardless the critics. Case was not universally respected but his performance could not be denied. We watched some of the best players in the NFL miss the pro bowl but clearly demonstrate why they should not have been snubbed… You’re awesome Harry the Hit man, Linval Hungry, and Eric the tackling machine Kendricks. On the offensive side of the ball we lost Dalvin but Jet and L-Train kept us on track. Our 2 starting wide receivers were one of the best duos in the league and are legitimately feared. Riley Rief… I can’t say enough positive about. Pat Elflien… what a rookie season! What an anchor for the O line. The pro-bowlers are obvious but look at the improvement of Waynes and Alexander, the play of the old men Newman Robison and Burger. The development of Ham and Morgan. The list goes on and on. Its been a great season, no regrets. I am hoping we make and win the Super Bowl but if we dont, I’m still reallyh prooud of the team.




