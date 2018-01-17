Adam Thielen misses Wednesday’s practice

Here are seven words Minnesota Vikings fans didn’t want to hear on Wednesday: wide receiver Adam Thielen did not practice.

The Vikings’ leading receiver is listed on Wednesday’s report with a lower back injury. Thielen caught six passes for 74 yards in the Divisional round game against the New Orleans Saints last Sunday.

Andrew Sendejo was a limited participant. He suffered a concussion against the Saints on a hit from receiver Michael Thomas that drew ire from some Vikings teammates. Sendejo has not yet cleared concussion protocol.

Defensive tackle Shamar Stephen, who left Sunday’s game with a knee injury, did not practice.

Corner Mackensie Alexander was limited with a rib issue.

The Vikings travel to Philadelphia on Sunday to play the Eagles in the NFC Championship game.