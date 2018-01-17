LISTEN NOW

Adam Thielen misses Wednesday’s practice

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler January 17, 2018 3:49 pm

Here are seven words Minnesota Vikings fans didn’t want to hear on Wednesday:  wide receiver Adam Thielen did not practice.

The Vikings’ leading receiver is listed on Wednesday’s report with a lower back injury. Thielen caught six passes for 74 yards in the Divisional round game against the New Orleans Saints last Sunday.

Andrew Sendejo was a limited participant. He suffered a concussion against the Saints on a hit from receiver Michael Thomas that drew ire from some Vikings teammates. Sendejo has not yet cleared concussion protocol.

Defensive tackle Shamar Stephen, who left Sunday’s game with a knee injury, did not practice.

Corner Mackensie Alexander was limited with a rib issue.

The Vikings travel to Philadelphia on Sunday to play the Eagles in the NFC Championship game.

  • Jay

    That’s all u got? Thanx don’t need to be a reporter for that.

  • Kallister Smith

    Rest up, Adam. Thanks for the greatest season!

  • Gordon Guffey

    Nothing big yet outside of Andrew ~ Lets hope it stays that way ~ Sendejo was missed and missed big time ~ Hopefully Harris is more ready to go this week ~ When he has been called on he has been good ~ Not so much last week ~

    The great thing is these guys ((( Sendejo and Thielen ))) and are not new to either the offensive or defensive schemes and can be rested or just rehabbing ~

    • mysterygueststar

      They both now have THREE days left to rest up and rehab….AND get in some pads and practice. Yeah, they might know the schemes, but you know how Coach Zimmer is about practicing. PLUS. Sendejo coming through concussion protocol…the NFL makes ’em take some time to get to where THEY THINK the player is ready. Dude, I’m on board right there w/ you…I’m giving Odin and the Gods all I have that they both are good to go…AND that they’ll be able to play on that sloppy-a$$ thing the eggels call a field. May the Gods be with our PURPLE and GOLD! BRING IT HOME!!! SKOL ZIM!! SKOL VIKINGS!!!




