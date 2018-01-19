Adam Thielen questionable vs. Eagles

The Minnesota Vikings’ top pass catcher this year is a question mark for Sunday’s NFC Championship game in Philadelphia.

Receiver Adam Thielen, who caught 91 passes this season and six more in the Vikings’ Divisional round win over the New Orleans Saints, is questionable with a lower back injury.

Thielen missed practice on Wednesday but did participate on a limited basis on Thursday and Friday.

Defensive lineman Shamar Stephen (ankle/knee) is out while corner Mackensie Alexander (ribs) and safety Andrew Sendejo (concussion) are also questionable.

Receiver Michael Floyd was back to practicing in full after missing Thursday’s session with an illness.