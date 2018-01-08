Bears hire Chiefs OC Nagy, ex-Vikings coach Childress to retire

We know at least one team that will not be hiring Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.

The Chicago Bears, who interviewed Shurmur last week, announced Monday that they will name Matt Nagy head coach. Nagy was the quarterback’s coach in Kansas City from 2013 to 2015 and acted as offensive coordinator for the past two seasons. The Chiefs ranked sixth in point sscored this season.

Matt Nagy is our new head coach!#HeadCoachNagy will be introduced to the public at a press conference on Tuesday. 📰:https://t.co/HFUPpgWxin pic.twitter.com/9NywB0Qek1 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 8, 2018

Former Vikings head coach Brad Childress will not be taking over as OC for Nagy. NFL Network is reporting that he will retire.

In 2016, Childress was the co-OC. This season he was Andy Reid’s assistant coach.