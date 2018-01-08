Competitiveness, accuracy drive Brees’s consistent success

Sometimes an athlete’s consistant, staggering success can cause us to take them for granted.

For example, if a new quarterback threw for 4,300 yards with a 103.9 rating, we’d be wowed. But it’s old hat for Brees, who has led the NFL in passing yards seven times and touchdowns four times.

“Number one I think they have a great scheme,” Zimmer said. “Number two, I don’t know him very well, [linebackers coach Adam Zimmer] was with him down in New Orleans, he said [Brees] is one of the most competitive guys there is. He’ll compete at anything. That’s kind of what drives him, the way he works, the way he studies. Obviously he has the talent, but the intangible things are what makes Drew Brees.”

This year, Brees’s passing yards are below his average since joining the New Orleans Saints in 2006, but he’s been more efficient than ever. The future Hall of Fame QB led the NFL in yards per attempt and completion percentage.

“How quickly he gets the ball out and how accurate he is,” linebacker Anthony Barr said. “You can have a guy covered – you saw last night there was a tight end down the seam and the guy was locked up and he threw it back-shoulder to him – those are the things where you think you’re in perfect position until you’re not. His accuracy, his quick release, I think that’s what makes him very effective.”

According to NFL Next Gen stats, Brees has been one of the quickest in the NFL in terms of time from his snap to release. He ranks sixth among full-time starting QBs, throwing the ball just 2.58 seconds after the snap, on average.

One factor that helps the soon-to-be 39-year-old QB is having great weapons. Receiver Michael Thomas grabbed 104 passes this year and running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara combined to clear 3,000 yards from scrimmage.

Shutdown corner Xavier Rhodes will have one of the most challenging matchups against Brees as he’s likely to shadow Thomas.

“We just play our ball,” Rhodes said. “Go out each and every week, do what you do. You don’t want to change up anything. When you change up things, that’s when you have issues, mental errors and things like that. Trust in your technique, trust in yourself.”