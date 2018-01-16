Ed Hochuli assigned as lead official for NFC title game; Vikings will see ref for first time this season

Prepare for several lengthy explanations on penalty calls if you are going to watch the Vikings play the Eagles on Sunday in the NFC title game in Philadelphia.

That’s because the NFL has assigned Ed Hochuli to be the lead official for the game. Hochuli, who has been an NFL official since 1990 and worked two Super Bowls, will be working his third NFC title game.

Hochuli is known for being long winded as he explains officiating decisions to fans.

According to 247 sports, Hochuli and his regular officiating crew called 13.44 penalties per game this season. That was just above the league average of 13.27. The website also reports that home teams are penalized 54.88 percent of the time when Hochuli officiates, a figure that is far above the league average of 47.8 percent. The home team has won 50 percent of the games Hochuli officiated. That is far below the league average of 57 percent.

The 67-year-old native of Milwaukee has not worked a Vikings game this season. The last time the Vikings saw Hochuli was in their 22-16 overtime loss to Detroit last season at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Hochuli’s crew called eight penalties for 54 yards on the Vikings that day and six for 57 yards on the Lions.