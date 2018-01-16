LISTEN NOW

Ed Hochuli assigned as lead official for NFC title game; Vikings will see ref for first time this season

By Judd Zulgad | @1500ESPNJudd January 16, 2018 5:17 pm
Nov 6, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer talks with referee Ed Hochuli during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Lions defeated the Vikings 22-16. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Prepare for several lengthy explanations on penalty calls if you are going to watch the Vikings play the Eagles on Sunday in the NFC title game in Philadelphia.

That’s because the NFL has assigned Ed Hochuli to be the lead official for the game. Hochuli, who has been an NFL official since 1990 and worked two Super Bowls, will be working his third NFC title game.

Hochuli is known for being long winded as he explains officiating decisions to fans.

According to 247 sports, Hochuli and his regular officiating crew called 13.44 penalties per game this season. That was just above the league average of 13.27. The website also reports that home teams are penalized 54.88 percent of the time when Hochuli officiates, a figure that is far above the league average of 47.8 percent. The home team has won 50 percent of the games Hochuli officiated. That is far below the league average of 57 percent.

The 67-year-old native of Milwaukee has not worked a Vikings game this season. The last time the Vikings saw Hochuli was in their 22-16 overtime loss to Detroit last season at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Hochuli’s crew called eight penalties for 54 yards on the Vikings that day and six for 57 yards on the Lions.

  • Cman

    Great, I don’t know who is worse Ed Hockalugly or Jeff Triplet. This better not be a screw job like the 09 NFC Championship game.

  • The headline gave me a sick feeling in the pit of my stomach that the Vikings will be Hochuli-ed and suffer the wrath of the NFL conspiracy machine of not wanting the home team to be in a Super Bowl.

    • Sign Keenum 3y 58m

      While not a total machine conspiracy guy….theres a part. Vikings home for Superbowl vs pats equal ratings. Better than any other matchup. Without Wentz there’s not a Brady passing torch type storyline. But I’m not a conspiracy theorist lol

    • Truth Teller

      I am absolutely convinced the NFL wants the vikings in the SB now.

      I do not like Ed either, but did you even read the article? Ed favors the away team more than the home team and I totally believe it, especially of how he called eagles games this year. I guess as long as it’s not Pete “the bum” Morelli, I can’t ask for too much.

  • Gordon Guffey

    As long as its not the bunch from the Loins game or someone equally bad ~ I really dont know much about the refs but I’m about to find out if all the worry is for real ~ Hopefully they call the game fairly ~




