Emphasis on smarts, character in the draft helped build Vikings’ No. 1 defense

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler January 17, 2018 10:24 pm

When the Minnesota Vikings take the field in the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles, they will have nine different starters from 2013. the year before Mike Zimmer took over as head coach. Only safeties Harrison Smith and Andrew Sendejo remain.*

*(Xavier Rhodes was picked in ’13, but wasn’t yet a full-time starter)

Over the past four years, the Vikings’ defense has risen from 32nd in points allowed to No. 1 in the NFL in both points and yards. Of the nine different starters, four came through the draft: Linebackers Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks, cornerback Trae Waynes and edge rusher Danielle Hunter.

Several other key role players Shamar Stephen, Mackensie Alexander and Ben Gedeon were also picks during Zimmer’s time. Veteran players Terence Newman, Linval Joseph and Tom Johnson were signed in free agency in Zimmer’s tenure.

“The philosophy with [GM Rick Spielman] and myself has always been we build through the draft, and then add guys through the free agency,” Zimmer said. “We added a few guy from free agency when I got here, but we’ve drafted guys: Trae Waynes, Mackensie [Alexander], [Ben] Gedeon, Danielle Hunter, Shamar Stephen, several of those guys, so our scouts have done a good job of identifying the guys and I think the coaches have done a good job in communicating with those guys with the kind of guys that we need, and the kind of people we need, probably more importantly.”

When it comes to the “kind of people” Zimmer is looking for at draft time, a few particular traits came to mind first for the Vikings’ head coach.

“Smart. Smart, tough, all of those things, disciplined,” Zimmer said. “We have certain body types we look for, for each position group, but that doesn’t mean we don’t stay with it all of the time. There are some exceptions. [Eric] Kendricks for instance, is a shorter guy, but he’s a really good football player.”

In the past, GM Rick Spielman has mentioned the team’s use of analytics in draft preparation. At the Combine, he said:  “What we’re finding out now as we evolve in the analytics is what tests are the most important for each position.”

But going back through old scouting reports, you can spot the areas of key players that attracted Zimmer and Spielman.

On Eric Kendricks, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote: “Kendricks is an intelligent leader with high football character.”

On Anthony Barr, Bleacher report wrote:  “Barr’s work ethic and leadership traits have been praised.”

On Trae Waynes, Zierlein wrote: ” Loves to compete in man-to-man and is mentally tough.”

On Danielle Hunter: “Off-field character considered “squeaky clean” by NFL scouts.”

On Ben Gedeon: “Toughness and intelligence runs in the Gedeon family.”

On Mackensie Alexander: “Fiery competitor who is quick to mix it up with a receiver after the play. Extremely confident and shows signs of being able to rise to the occasion.”

On Shamar Stephen: “Solid personal and football character.”

You can trust that not all scouting profiles read this way.

Now with the Vikings tasked with moving on from the Minneapolis Miracle to the NFC title game, Zimmer puts his trust on the players he drafted for their character to regain focus and slow down the Eagles’ offense.

“I feel like I have a pretty smart, level-headed football team,” Zimmer said. “They understand the magnitude of things and they know what’s at stake, so let’s just go out, let’s continue to do what we’ve been doing all year long, let’s play good, let’s play together as a team, take care of the football. All of the things you talk about all year long really.”

  • Gordon Guffey

    Something that I’m sure Spielman was looking for when hiring his first HC ~ But a good read above ~

    This could have read ~ Spielman emphasis on smarts, character in helped build Vikings’ First coaching staff have paid off huge for Vikings ~

    Norv was the only bust of the bunch and some of his OK picks as coaches also left once the season was finished ~ But the good ones ~ The coaches they kept was late round steals ~ These were added to the new coaches that new OC Shurmur {{{ with the help of Spielman and Zimmer }}} got to hire turned out to be great finds because of the very same emphasis on smarts, character ~ So good smart were they Shurmur is said the already have a job lined up as a HC of the NY Giants ~ And George Edwards is working on his chance at a HC job ~ He is only waiting on Zimmer to let him take over the defensive play calling for 16 plus games to prove to the world he is ready ~

    All that I said above proves why the TOA was a joke and was the brain child of one Rob Brzezinski because he couldn’t get past the idea of himself as a great acting GM for Old Red with a eye for talent ~ This of course was one of the biggest jokes in the NFL ~ Thankfully the Wilf’s woke up and took Brzezinski powers and that of Frazier away for good and give Spielman to be the GM with final say and a chance to hire his first coaching staff ~ And here we are now much better for the chances the Wilf’s took to make this ship point in the right direction ~ Lots of credit from top to bottom to go around ~ I tip my hat to all involved and call out a BIG Thank You for your efforts ~

  • styx rogan

    they need to step it up this game… they good but great deefense shunt down teams big time




