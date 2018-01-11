Everson Griffen limited, Newman misses Thursday’s practice

Coming off a bye week, the Minnesota Vikings will be as healthy as they possibly could be heading into Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. But on Thursday, two key players were on the injury report.

Terence Newman missed practice and Everson Griffen was limited. Both players have foot injuries.

On Wednesday, Newman did participate in practice, but only on a limited basis. Griffen battled a foot issue earlier this year, which caused him to miss the team’s matchup in Washington. He has not been on the injury report since then.

Newman transitioned into the slot corner role this season and played 56 percent of total snaps, with second-year corner Mackensie Alexander mixed in on 32 percent of snaps.

Griffen is one of the league’s elite pass rushers, totaling 13.0 sacks this season and ranking 10th by Pro Football Focus ratings.

Friday’s injury report for both players is suddenly vital for the Vikings’ defense.

The good news on the injury report is that center Pat Elflein was a full participant for the second day in a row. He missed Week 17 with a shoulder injury. Tight end Kyle Rudolph was also a full participant. His snap count was largely reduced over the final three weeks as he battled an ankle injury.

Defensive tackle Shamar Stephen was limited for the second day in a row.