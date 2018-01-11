Head coaching interviews ‘on the back burner’ for Vikings’ OC Shurmur

As Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur formulates his gameplan for the team’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, he knows the possibility of a head coaching job could be on the horizon.

Shurmur interviewed with several teams about vacant head coaching spots during the Vikings’ bye week and ABC15 TV in Phoenix is reporting that he is the frontrunner for the Arizona Cardinals’ job.

“That happened over the course of a couple days at the end of last week,” Shurmur said Thursday. “I enjoyed the conversations that I had, but I was able to put that on the back burner.”

The Vikings’ offensive coordinator has led a turnaround on the offensive side from last season. They jumped from 23rd in points to 10th despite losing starting quarterback Sam Bradford.

“Our whole lives we’ve learned to stay in the moment,” Shurmur said. “You do one thing then you move onto the next. I really enjoyed the time I spent with those teams and quickly got back into preparing for the Saints.”

The Chicago Bears were also on the list of possibilities for Shurmur, but the Bears hired Kansas City OC Matt Nagy.

Shurmur went 9-23 as head coach of the Cleveland Browns over two years and won his only game as interim head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles.