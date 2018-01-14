LISTEN NOW

Issues with monitor in Saints’ booth meant Payton had to go with “gut” in challenging calls

Saints coach Sean Payton said he went with his “gut” when he challenged two fourth-quarter calls in New Orleans’ 29-24 loss to the Vikings on Sunday in an NFC Divisional playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

On a second-and-10 play from the Vikings’ 39-yard line, Case Keenum found Jarius Wright for a 27-yard completion to the New Orleans 34. Payton thought that Wright didn’t maintain possession of the ball but after a review the call was upheld. It was pretty clear on replays that Wright didn’t lose the ball.

On the same drive, with the Vikings facing a third-and-7 at the New Orleans 31, Keenum was being brought to the ground when he directed a pass toward Stefon Diggs that fell incomplete. Payton thought Keenum might have been down before the throwing the pass and challenged that. A replay clearly showed Keenum getting rid of the ball before his knee hit the ground.

Payton lost two timeouts because of his unsuccessful challenges and the Vikings took a 20-14 lead on Kai Forbath’s 49-yard field goal with 10 minutes, 12 seconds remaining.

Payton said one issue was the Saints’ “monitor was down,” adding that, “our booth was the only booth that didn’t have a feed to it.”

“You’ve just got to go with your gut,” Payton said, “and fortunately it wasn’t an issue with timeouts,” at the end of the game.

