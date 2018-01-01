What does Las Vegas SuperBook think of Vikings’ chances to win the Super Bowl?

The Vikings might be the second seed in the NFC, but they are the conference favorite to reach the Super Bowl according to a Las Vegas SuperBook.

Westgate has the New England Patriots as the consensus favorite to win Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on Feb. 4. The Vikings are next at 4-1.

Philadelphia, the NFC’s top seed, is at 15-1 as the NFL playoffs get set to start this weekend. The Eagles are without starting quarterback Carson Wentz, who is out for the season because of a knee injury. Backup Nick Foles has taken over as the team’s starting quarterback.

The Eagles are behind Pittsburgh (9-2), New Orleans (5-1) and the Los Angeles Rams (12-1). Atlanta, Kansas City and Jacksonville are all at 20-1, while Carolina is at 30-1 and Tennessee and Buffalo are at 100-1.

The Vikings will have a first-round bye and play host to the Rams on Jan. 14, if Los Angeles beats Atlanta in the opening round, or they will play the winner of Carolina-New Orleans, if Atlanta upsets the Rams.