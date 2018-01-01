LISTEN NOW

What does Las Vegas SuperBook think of Vikings’ chances to win the Super Bowl?

By Judd Zulgad | @1500ESPNJudd January 1, 2018 1:35 pm

The Vikings might be the second seed in the NFC, but they are the conference favorite to reach the Super Bowl according to a Las Vegas SuperBook.

Westgate has the New England Patriots as the consensus favorite to win Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on Feb. 4. The Vikings are next at 4-1.

Philadelphia, the NFC’s top seed, is at 15-1 as the NFL playoffs get set to start this weekend. The Eagles are without starting quarterback Carson Wentz, who is out for the season because of a knee injury. Backup Nick Foles has taken over as the team’s starting quarterback.

The Eagles are behind Pittsburgh (9-2), New Orleans (5-1) and the Los Angeles Rams (12-1). Atlanta, Kansas City and Jacksonville are all at 20-1, while Carolina is at 30-1 and Tennessee and Buffalo are at 100-1.

The Vikings will have a first-round bye and play host to the Rams on Jan. 14, if Los Angeles beats Atlanta in the opening round, or they will play the winner of Carolina-New Orleans, if Atlanta upsets the Rams.

  • Cman

    If we get to the SB, better not be any team that beats us on our home turf.

  • Lester Stkl

    OL needs to take it to the next level and Vikes will win NFC. If the run game is stopped and Keenum is presurred all bets are off.




