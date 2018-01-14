LISTEN NOW

Magic strikes as Case Keenum leads incredible win over Saints

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler January 14, 2018 7:11 pm

Mike Zimmer had seen the ball floating like a dart without feathers in his nightmares. He’d woken up in a cold sweat thinking about a Case Keenum off-script play ending in disaster ruining his chance at a Super Bowl right. And it nearly came to fruition.

Up 17-7 with 1:18 left in the third quarter, the Minnesota Vikings were in the driver’s seat to reaching the NFC championship game. On the first play following a Drew Brees touchdown drive, Keenum launched the ball up in the air while being pressured by the New Orleans Saints’ pass rush.

He’d done so a number of times during the regular season – once against Cincinnati, a handful of times in Green Bay – but the football had always come to rest on the turf rather than in the opponent’s hands.

Not this time.

The Saints picked off his wild throw, shooting a lightning bolt through the New Orleans sideline and into the arm of the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Despite all the efforts of head coach Sean Payton to throw away the comeback effort – including a wide receiver throw and two bad challenges – New Orleans blocked a punt and set up Brees’ third touchdown of the day.

That left the Vikings down 21-20 with the ball in Keenum’s hands. He’d come through in big situations and big games before this year in Chicago, in Atlanta, home against Los Angeles. He’d have to do it on a much bigger stage.

He floated another throw. It came down in the hands of his favorite receiver Adam Thielen, who made an all-time great catch rising up over shutdown cornerback Marshone Lattimore.

Kicker Kai Forbath nailed his boot through the middle of the uprights, but Brees had an answer, hitting on a fourth-and-6 to set up a go-ahead field goal with 29 seconds remaining.

If the previous drive was the biggest spot of his life, this one quickly took over the No. 1 spot. Keenum hit Stefon Diggs to push the ball to the 39-yard line. Then on third-and-10, the most un-Vikings thing ever happened: Magic, not heartbreak.

Diggs got behind the Saints’ safety, leaped up and took a floating pass all the way to the end zone.

The Vikings rushed the field. Stefon Diggs threw his helmet in celebration.

Keenum’s comeback proved that he could beat a Hall of Famer in a playoff game – even if it was ugly at times. Again,  the Vikings proved this year is different. Very, very different.

But you can guarantee Zimmer won’t be getting any sleep this week.

  • Cman

    Keenum is NOT the hero, Diggs is. That pass was high like most of them were today. It was Keenum who allowed them to get back in the game. Let’s call it like it is.

    • Kallister Smith

      WE’RE IN!!! There isn’t a Viking in purple today counting “hero’s”. They all, each and everyone of them, are our collective football hero’s. We are all amaZed… and dog gone grateful. And that moment, there at the end of the game with Case launching a last chance hail Mary, and Digg’s graceful reception and his run for the end zone will live in all of minds for years to come. SKOL Cman. Skol. The Saints played great, and no doubt they will remember this one, too.

      • Cman

        I hear ya, but that game never should have been close. Throwing the INT, taking a sack to knock us out of FG range. I’m extremely happy that they won, I truly am, but I’m tired of the here we go moments all the time.

        • SM

          Amen bro. Need to clean it up out there.

        • Daxquartermain

          In the NFL all QBs get intercepted and sacked. Look at Breeze. Not a time to be negative. The football gods were on our side today.

          • Cman

            Yes, but Keenum reverted back to his play in the Washington game. You can’t, in this big of a game, just throw the ball up, off the back of your foot. He had time to throw that ball away, and he didn’t. Again on the sack, throw the ball away, keep field position and kick the FG. I’m not being negative, I’m pointing out that the Vikes and their fans won’t fulfill their desire to win a SB if plays like that continue.

          • Robert Hay

            keenum was 8 of 10 on 3rd down before the second to last drive where Thielen clearly had the guy grab his arm before the ball got there on 3rd down….I’m sorry but 8 out of 10 on third down is all pro……he was trying to throw the ball ob on the int or sideline only where the receiver could get it and got hit before he got anything on it……fault the offensive line for poor protection not case….he was under pressure the whole game…..I thing conservative play calling was more the culprit than case……….and of course the missed field goal didnt help……bradford would have been sacked a dozen times today……

          • Drediock

            Keenum didnt make any worse plays they other even epic QBs havent made (Favre)
            It was a bad play yes, but a lot of great gambling QB’s make them HOF QB Brees had one today. And hye did what those epic QBs do. threw the great passes when it mattered in crunch time.
            That last play I though was a pretty damn good throw by Keenum too

            But if we are fair. While we turned the ball over and that isnt a great thing. The D didnt have to let them score either. Brees and co literally marched right down the field in the second half of the 3rd and the entire 4th quarter.

            Then there was the block
            In the end while all 3 phases put us in a position to lose. All 3 put us in the position to win.
            Had we lost this would have been a team loss.
            thankfully. It was a team win

        • Gordon Guffey

          The OL didn’t have a good game today ~ From the blocked punt to Elflein missing the snap count ~ How does the Center not get the right snap count ~ ??? Hill got beat more than a few times as did Remmers ~ To be fair it was his first game at right OG ~ Reiff is the only one off the top of my head that played well ~ I’m sure I missed something ~ The Vikings had no running game to speak of ~ The OL worries me more than anything moving forward ~

          Oh and some of the play calling ~ Shurmur surprised me today at times and not in a good way ~ That being said we all have our off days ~ Hopefully he is back to his old self ~
          But hat off to our Viking for getting the win ~

          • Cman

            That’s why I think next week we will see Remmers going back to RT, and Sirles starting at LG. Yes Hill got beat several times today, but who hasn’t against Jordan?

            Also in the first half when we were 4th and 1 on the 2 yard line and Zimmer kicked a FG. The Aints weren’t moving the ball on us at all at that point, and if we don’t get in, they start on their own 1 yard line. That would have been a statement play going for it.

          • Drediock

            Yanno though. this is the type of will not be denied defining game we often see with teams that reach the top.
            Yes i know its too early to think in terms like this
            If this team goes on to be a something of a multi year dynasty. I think we will point to this game as the one that defined them. That put them over the hump

    • Big TDs

      The real hero is the guy who missed the tackle if we are calling it like it is.. This was nothing but luck and I am happy as hell about it.

      • Cman

        Oh trust me, I am too.

      • SM

        He actually did not miss the tackle, it was a heads up play to duck and avoid a PI call, but he fell down and Diggs worked his magic.

        • Gordon Guffey

          I will have to watch the play once again SM ~ I didn’t see anything close to a PI ~ The guy just seem to miss and we all know he shouldn’t have ~

          • SM

            The analysts on KFAN were saying they thought the defender ducked down on purpose to AVOID a PI… And didn’t get up, allowing Diggs to get away. Defender didn’t expect him to catch a high ball. Anyway, that’s the current theory.

          • Gordon Guffey

            That is sad that their fans would act this way ~ But its all over this country these days ~ I just watch the play again and I dont see the pass being high ~ Diggs seems loves to leave his feet sometimes ~ I think its in hopes of making someone miss as he had his back to the DB who missed the tackle ~

            Maybe I’m just still excited or something ~ It look like to me the kid thought Diggs would be there with his feet on the ground and he wasn’t ~ Almost like he was trying to make a tackle with his eyes closed ~ ????

            I’m sure this play will be talked about all week and hopefully the Saints fans let up on the kid ~ I feel for the kid even in my Viking joy ~

            SM I’m going to bed early tonight and dream of things to come ~ Like a blond a red head and tow brunettes ~ Smily Face :-}

          • SM

            Enjoy! I plan to dream of purple.hair beauties. 😉

          • Drediock

            This is even if hit Diggs legally on that play. Its no guarantee that Digs goes down and gets tackled.

          • SM

            I stand corrected bro, the kid is admitting to whiffing the tackle. See on ESPN mother ship.

      • Drediock

        I thought Diggs would end up out of bounds.
        I mentioned here a week or so ago I dont want any of these games to come down to a last second field goal. It didnt. but this isnt quite what i had in mind

    • SM

      Totally agreed and coach Zimm said as much after the game. Let me celebrate and no bonehead mistakes next week!

    • Gordon Guffey

      If Rogers had threw that pass is he a hero ~ ????

      Just asking cause I can ~ You know I dont care what the Answer is ~ LOL ~ We won and thats all that matters ~ I guess the good news is ~ Bradford is back ~

      Smiley Face :-}

    • Curtis Griffin Jr

      Dang. Keenum still can’t get his respect. Diggs has no opportunity to score that touchdown if Keenum doesn’t 1) find him and 2) put it on the money.

    • Drediock

      Looked at it several times now. they were intitially going for the completion then go out of bounds to get them into field goal range. Its exactly where it needed to be there. Pass looked near perfectly placed to me. Lower it might get picked. Higher its not caught.

  • Topgunn

    They are BOTH heroes !! WOW !! What a GAME !!!!

  • Wilbur One

    I’m still not sure of what I saw. Somebody needs to slap some sense into me cuz I think I just saw a miracle.

    • Cman

      No kidding. Now New Orleans and their fans know how we have felt on so many of occasions.

    • supervike

      Still in shock here….

  • Corn Bread

    I guess the only thing I can say is: we play one more week

    Dilly Dilly

    • Big TDs

      Dilly Dilly!!!

    • supervike

      DILLY DILLY!

    • Cman

      Dilly Dilly

  • Cman

    We need Sendejo back for sure, the defense didn’t look the same once he went down. This may have been Rhode’s worst game in over a year. Hope they turn it up next week. Need to.

    • SM

      Yea, at the end Gedeon was a bit flat footed too. At the end Rhodes was likely playing hurt.

      • Cman

        IMO, if we had a weak link on defense this entire year, Gedeon was it. I think with Rhodes it was more mental after he snapped on #13 after Sendejo got hurt, then he gave up the TD. All I know is they need to right the ship before next week. They won’t have the pleasure of playing at home, and they will be playing a faster defense.

        • SM

          Yep, Gedeon is a good run stopper, but don’t expect him to cover anyone.

          • Cman

            Yeah, but even then it’s usually Barr or Kendricks leading the way. Not gonna beat on him to much seeing as though he is a rookie, and our defense as a whole played awesome this year. In fact, this may have been their worst game of the season.

    • badzeitgeist

      My bigger worry is our O-line. Saints’ D isn’t *that* great, but Keenum rarely had time to let plays set up in the 2nd Half, and then of course the blocked punt (recovered, in what surely felt some nice revenge at the time, by Gerald Hodges!) And I actually thought Kai’s missed 49-yd FG was thrown off because there was pressure coming through from the right. Although it was disappointing seeing our D give up what, in 99 games out of 100, would have been a game winning drive, that is something only Brees and Brady really have in them against our D.

      • Cman

        That’s why I think Remmers goes back to RT and Sirles starts at LG.

        • badzeitgeist

          Although Cam Jordan was kind of a uniquely bad match for Hill to handle. I was just surprised we played Remmers in a position he’s never played as a pro for a playoff game. It would make more sense to put him at RG where he played well last game and Berger at LG. That would also give Hill a little more help having someone knowledgeable about the position next to him.

          • Cman

            I agree. Not really sure their thought process on that one. I guess overall they just felt that Hill is a better athlete than Sirles? I don’t know. Hope they get that figured out by next week.

        • brian199511

          Yeah that experiment didn’t work out.

    • Gordon Guffey

      He was missed ~ Sendejo has really come on over the last couple of years ~

  • SM

    Coach Zimm in post game interview on KFAN just now said they did not do some things well and that this game should not have gone to last play of game. Missed FG and bonehead interception.

    I hope they play a cleaner game next week and play eagles Vikings tough. No mistakes!

    Buffalo right 7th heaven Diggs to the house. Redemption for the dissed forgotten draft choice. AND makes up for the dang cowpies hail mary cheating pass!..

    For now, celebrate the win, and SKOL baby!

    THREE better QBs LOST this weekend, stuff that Bradshaw!

    • Daxquartermain

      Was Zimmer referring to DBs 2 interceptions or CKs one. I heard the interview and he never used the term boneheaded.

      • SM

        He mentioned two specific bad plays, the missed FG and CK INT.

        Yea, haha. He was more diplomatic in words, actually may have called it a bad decision. Will get back to you if I find the KFAN transcript.

        Was definitely a bone headed interception.

    • Drediock

      On the other side of the ball I though the defense played a little flat in the second half. and let be honest. the D gave up ground they shouldn’t have at time also. In the end it all worked out.
      for a team known primarily for their defense. It was nice to see the offense pull one out.
      Thats why THIS is a true team. Even the bit players did their parts

  • supervike

    SKOL!!

  • Brian Jenkins

    People in NoLa had already started celebrating!! HAHAHAHA

    • Big TDs

      I had already started morning.

    • Cman

      They always do, which made it even better.

  • zinn21 zinn21

    Nobody is talking about the Saints taking a time out before their final field goal with 30+ seconds remaining in the game. They either wind the clock down then take the time out or force the Vikings to use their final time out.. Either way the Saints walk off with the game winning field goal or force the Vikings to get into field goal territory from their own 20 with 25 seconds remaining and no time outs. That is virtually impossible to do.. Sean Payton lost the game with a massive time out mistake..

    • Gordon Guffey

      He was just as bad on his challenges today as well ~ He just had a bad day in these areas for sure ~

      • zinn21 zinn21

        Yes absolutely..

    • Cman

      Couldn’t have happened to a more deserving weasel.

  • Gordon Guffey

    I was very disappointed in the play of the OL today vs a OK Saints defense ~ When was the last time the Center missed the snap count ~ ??? Hill was beat more than a couple of times ~ Remmers had some back plays but it was his first time at left OG ~ Berger and Reiff were the only guys I didn’t catch missing something but I’m sure I missed something also ~ LOL ~

    Rudolph’s block in the back hurt ~ That killed what looked like a possible scoring drive ~

    I cant remember what happened on the Murray TD run that was called back ~ I was out of the room when it happened ~

    And what he heck has happen to the ST unit of late ~ In their last game vs the Bears they used a great trick return to score their only TD while this week they get a put blocked ~ Seem like there have been a couple of blocked FG over the last 4 weeks ~

  • brian199511

    My heart is still pounding. Holy Odin, keep it going to a Super Bowl win.

    • Cman

      Mine too. I was like the players, had no idea what the hell was happening. I was looking for a flag or something.

  • Gordon Guffey

    Oh great win Vikings ~ This was a payback game for me vs the Saints and the BS they got away with on their way to what should have been a Vikings Super Bowl ~ Remember the Leber PI call when there wasn’t any PI ~ Bill was 2 yards behind the Saints TE I believe it was ~ All the late hits on Farve ~ And more ~ !!!!!

    Yeah the Vikings pulled one out of the A$$ and it feels really good too ~ Its about time Lady Luck danced with this team ~ The game should never have been this close at the end ~ Case made one bad bonehead throw under pressure and he will never hear the end of it from the haters ~ The Saints did a very good job for long stretches of the game keeping the Vikings skill players in check ~ That goes for Diggs~Thielen~Rudolph who still doesn’t look healthy ~ Murray had a few good runs but was held to something like 2.6 yards a carry over all ~ McKinnon should have got more carries as he did average 4.2 ~

    Thankfully Bradford is back and we can finally stop hearing from Coller about Teddy and how he is going to take back the starting job because you know after that INT he would have been chanting Teddy Teddy ~ Hopefully Teddy want become the next RG3 ~ As in never being the same players as before the injury ~ To great of a kid for it to end this way ~

  • Drediock

    Shilll Coller.
    2016. Teddy leads the team back gets us in field goal range only to get a missed field goal
    2018 Keenum leads the team back, puts the ball in place for eithr a field goal or TD. Diggs decides not to let it come down to a field goal and takes it to the house and scores literally as the clock hits 0:00.
    Teddy leads his team back to a missed game losing missed field goal.
    Keenum leads his team back to a game winning touchdown that will now forever have them etched in Viking lore.
    This is the kind of stuff yo only see in the movies
    Now you have your difference

  • dbsdbs

    Looks like you were part way through writing this story explaining how Keenum cost the Vikings the win today and then a miracle happened. Lots of words about how Keenum messed up and nary a word about this “top defense” that was up 17-0 with 20 minutes left in game and could not hold the lead.

  • Stan Daman

    Thrilled about the win, but I’m not happy with Zimmer’s strategy of going conservative on offence once the Vikings got that 17-point lead, especially against a team with as much offensive firepower as the Saints have. That strategy almost ended-up biting the Vikings on the butt.

  • Theguds

    Amazing Case and Diggs!!!! As long as Case keeps “floating” we’re headed to the SB baby!!!!! The guy’s got it whatever it is…I think Zim used the word “moxie.” I think that is about right. He threw an momentum changing INT, and then what did he do???? HE WON THE EFFING GAME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! NOW THAT’S “CLUTCH.”




vikings

