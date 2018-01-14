Magic strikes as Case Keenum leads incredible win over Saints

Mike Zimmer had seen the ball floating like a dart without feathers in his nightmares. He’d woken up in a cold sweat thinking about a Case Keenum off-script play ending in disaster ruining his chance at a Super Bowl right. And it nearly came to fruition.

Up 17-7 with 1:18 left in the third quarter, the Minnesota Vikings were in the driver’s seat to reaching the NFC championship game. On the first play following a Drew Brees touchdown drive, Keenum launched the ball up in the air while being pressured by the New Orleans Saints’ pass rush.

He’d done so a number of times during the regular season – once against Cincinnati, a handful of times in Green Bay – but the football had always come to rest on the turf rather than in the opponent’s hands.

Not this time.

The Saints picked off his wild throw, shooting a lightning bolt through the New Orleans sideline and into the arm of the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Despite all the efforts of head coach Sean Payton to throw away the comeback effort – including a wide receiver throw and two bad challenges – New Orleans blocked a punt and set up Brees’ third touchdown of the day.

That left the Vikings down 21-20 with the ball in Keenum’s hands. He’d come through in big situations and big games before this year in Chicago, in Atlanta, home against Los Angeles. He’d have to do it on a much bigger stage.

He floated another throw. It came down in the hands of his favorite receiver Adam Thielen, who made an all-time great catch rising up over shutdown cornerback Marshone Lattimore.

Kicker Kai Forbath nailed his boot through the middle of the uprights, but Brees had an answer, hitting on a fourth-and-6 to set up a go-ahead field goal with 29 seconds remaining.

If the previous drive was the biggest spot of his life, this one quickly took over the No. 1 spot. Keenum hit Stefon Diggs to push the ball to the 39-yard line. Then on third-and-10, the most un-Vikings thing ever happened: Magic, not heartbreak.

Diggs got behind the Saints’ safety, leaped up and took a floating pass all the way to the end zone.

The Vikings rushed the field. Stefon Diggs threw his helmet in celebration.

Keenum’s comeback proved that he could beat a Hall of Famer in a playoff game – even if it was ugly at times. Again, the Vikings proved this year is different. Very, very different.

But you can guarantee Zimmer won’t be getting any sleep this week.