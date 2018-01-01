The NFC North will look much different in 2018 following Black Monday changes

Since Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer took over in 2014, there haven’t been many changes in the NFC North.

Detroit’s Jim Caldwell was hired at the same time as Zimmer, John Fox took over as head coach of the Chicago Bears in 2015 and Mike McCarthy has been in charge in Green Bay since 2006.

Next year, the Lions and Bears will have new head coaches and Green Bay will have a new defensive coordinator for the first time since 2009. They announced the firing of DC Dom Capers on Monday.

The Lions fired Caldwell after his second straight 9-7 season. Overall, the former Indianapolis Colts head coach won 36 games and lost 28 between 2014 and 2017 and had just one losing season.

Detroit will be looking to improve their defense next season. After finishing third in points allowed in Caldwell’s first year, the Lions regressed, ranking 23rd, 13th and 21st in the following three seasons.

Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is among the candidates the Lions will interview. However, reports have stated that Detroit may keep some of its offensive staff in place.

Chicago announced they are moving on from Fox on Monday. In his three seasons, the Bears never came close to contention, winning six, three and five games. His losing ways in Chi-town were a big change from Denver, in which Fox won a playoff game with Tim Tebow as his quarterback and then appeared in the Super Bowl with Peyton Manning under center.

The Bears could quickly become competitive under a new coach. They ranked in the top 10 in passing and rushing defense this year and will build around the No. 2 overall quarterback from the 2017 draft.

Green Bay’s defense has long needed change. They have not ranked in the top 10 in scoring defense since 2010 and have finished 21st and 26th over the last two seasons.

The New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals will also have new head coaches when 2018 begins.