No fluke: Eagles deserve spot in Super Bowl after whipping Vikings

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler January 21, 2018 8:38 pm

PHILADELPHIA – Every area. Every facet. Every unit. Every quarter. The Philadelphia Eagles whooped the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game. They are the best team with the best coach and they belong in the Super Bowl.

As your favorite analyst breaks down the Vikings’ 38-7 loss on the road, you might hear that this was a trap game. It wasn’t. You might hear that the Vikings were still riding the high from the Minneapolis Miracle. They weren’t. You might hear that they didn’t put in the effort. They did.

They simply got taken apart by the best football team in the NFC.

It’s plausible that a team could get overhyped or have an emotional letdown, but that’s not what happened. On Monday, head coach Mike Zimmer made it very clear that his team was moving on from the magical ending at US Bank Stadium against the New Orleans Saints by ripping his team for its mistakes in the second half. Stefon Diggs didn’t talk to the media Monday, saying he was focused on Philly. Heck, five minutes after the Divisional round game was over, Harrison Smith was talking about the next week.

The explanation for The Broad Street Beatdown was personnel, scheme, home field advantage and injuries.

While optimists emphasized Nick Foles’ shortcomings, they ignored the fact that the Eagles have the best offensive and defensive lines in the NFL.

The defensive line showed up first. After Case Keenum drove the Vikings for a touchdown on his first chance with the ball, Philadelphia turned up the heat on the Vikings’ next drive.

On third-and-8 from their own 43, Eagles pass rusher Chris Long whipped past right tackle Rashod Hill, clipping Keenum’s left arm, forcing a wobbling throw in Adam Thielen’s direction. Patrick Robinson jumped in front of the pass, taking it into the end zone for a touchdown.

The Vikings had a chance to bounce back quickly – as they have so many times this year. Instead they gained five yards on three plays and punted the ball back to Foles.

When Carson Wentz went down with a season-ending ACL tear, it was fair to assume the Eagles were seeing a severe drop off in quarterback play. But on Sunday night, the Foles who threw 27 touchdowns and two interceptions in 2013 showed up – largely because his head coach dialed up an incredibly good gameplan.

The Eagles attacked Andrew Sendejo, who suffered a concussion last week. To cap off a 75-yard touchdown drive, LeGarrette Blount lowered his pads and smashed through Sendejo into the end zone. Philadelphia ran the ball successfully throughout,  found open receivers on quick passes and showed no fear of throwing deep.

Where was the pass Vikings’ pass rush? Held up by the NFL’s best offensive line. Foles was sacked once on an incredible effort by Danielle Hunter, but otherwise took very few hits and stepped up into a clean pocket.

Down 14-7 with 3:25 left in the first half, the Vikings had a shot to get back into the game. The remarkable depth of the Eagles’ defensive line showed up again. On third-and-5 from the 16, rookie Derek Barnett, who was selected with the draft pick the Vikings sent to the Eagles for Sam Bradford last year, strip-sacked Keenum.

Foles took advantage again, hitting a deep shot to Alshon Jeffery for a 53-yard touchdown. Xavier Rhodes was out on that drive with a toe injury.

Following another Vikings punt, Pederson played aggressively with 0:29 remaining in the half. Foles hit Zach Ertz down the sideline for 36 yards to set up a field goal as time expired. Ertz burned Harrison Smith – a rare sight from a Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

Up 24-7, the Vikings badly needed a stop to start the second half. But Foles was channeling his inner Joe Montana on Sunday. Pederson dialed up a flea flicker and Foles dropped a beautiful pass over Trae Waynes to Torrey Smith for a touchdown. At 31-7, there was no shot at a Philadelphia Miracle. By the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Eagles were leading a mock Skol chant.

The Eagles’ defensive line refused to relent in the second half. They pressured Keenum repeatedly on a drive into Philadelphia territory, which ended with a turnover on downs. Then the Eagles drove 92 yards for another touchdown.

In order to overcome the loss of their star quarterback, Philadelphia needed every fact of their gameplan to click, every star player to perform at their peak and Foles to surprise them with some great throws. All of those things happened. And the Eagles proved they – and not the Vikings – deserve to play the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

  • Jay

    I have no expectation for the Vikings to win…but I do expect them to play well. That didn’t happen today. Very disappointed.

  • Abdul

    and the ViQueens still suck!

    • Cman

      So does your mom. Even better than the Vikes. Tell her hi for me.

  • Cman

    They have only done this since their inaugural season. They have always let down their fans, ALWAYS.

  • Jeeves

    Have to agree. It was a total team loss.
    It was a good year to be a Vikings fan, though. I had a lot of fun watching them.
    Now on to many changes…including the return of Dalvin Cook.

  • Abdul

    Nick Foles is a free agent, sign him.

  • Cman

    After 26 years of going through this shit, I don’t know if I have anything left. Maybe I will give up on them like they quit all of us.

  • Theguds

    It is what it is… Didn’t expect a blowout but I’m actually becoming numb to it all I think….I over it.

  • Andre Esters

    When people talk about losing a close game or getting blown out… you never want the blow out. Awful way to end the season…

  • Justin Fuchs

    And there it is, the inevitiable CHOKE JOB. Every time a good record happens, a choke job follows. The Curse lives on.

    • Cman

      Yes it does. To be embarrassed like that on national television nonetheless. Typical of this franchise.

      • Drediock

        Hey. I live about an hour from Philly. I get to listen to those idiots for the foreseeable future.

    • Drediock

      This wasnt a choke. A choke is missed field goal left. Or like what could have happened last week. by jumping out to such a lead only to give it away.
      This was a total collapse

  • Corn Bread

    “Case Keenum leads Minnesota Vikings to first Super Bowl victory”. I posted here after the first Chicago game, that is a headline that will NEVER be typed. And I still believe that. We had a great season though it was fun to watch. But, it was better this way, after the way we played the last 6 quarters, losing the SB to the Patriots at home would’ve been worse.
    We’ve got good cap space, and will be able to sign a QB with a real arm (and truly healthy). We’ll get Cook back and be adding a new draft class. That should have us right back into the thick of it next season.

    • Theguds

      Yep agree sign Sammy boy!! I heard his knee is feeling GREAT!!

      • Matthew Rowe

        How about Kirk Cousins? There’s a lot to like about this team going forward, he’ll shun Washington.

        • Theguds

          I like Kirk.. He makes big time throws

          • Matthew Rowe

            We’ll have the cap space, he’s healthy, plays for a messed up organization, could do well here. But it’ll be Case again… Sigh…

          • Theguds

            If they keep Case they will try to keep Bradford and it will be an open competition I think. I’d be happy with Cousins if they went for him though.

          • Matthew Rowe

            If you bring Bradford back, the backup is really important. Keenum is a starter somewhere, and Teddy thinks he is and won’t come back thinking he’s a backup (rude awakening alert but in QB starved league he’ll get to compete somewhere missy likely). For a little more $ you get a healthy Kirk. Or you give Jimmy G billion dollars to come here lol…

          • Theguds

            Is Grap on a one year deal? I’d pay him Billion!!

          • Theguds

            maybe

        • Jonathan Armstrong

          I think the Vikings will make a run for Kirk Cousins. He’s better than Keenum, and more reliable and less injury prone than Bradford. Have Bridgewater as second string, and Sloter as third.

        • Cman

          He is about the only realistic possibility if they go that route. Otherwise I can see them bringing Bradford back

        • Drediock

          Isnt just QB. The O line still needs to be legitimately addressed. Hill played absolutely atrocious the last game and a half.
          On the upside. Most of the other positions we just need some depth

      • Corn Bread

        My gut tells me he’s going to be our starting QB with Teddy as back up. It’s risky but, both can be signed to prove it deals, and it may be less than 20 million for both of them. However my idea would be to engage
        1st Alex Smith (same as Cousins with more experience and will not cost as much)
        2nd Kirk Cousins (it’s just an obvious choice, but an expensive one, could be 20 million+)
        3rd Sam Bradford (likely choice for reasons above)
        4th Teddy with Tyrod Taylor as camp competition – both being our QBs for the season. Who ever wins in camp is the starter.

        • Theguds

          Its going to be one hell of a interesting off season…if they can get this dang QB spot nailed down, next year will be the year I think.

    • Cman

      Man, I’m starting to think it just doesn’t matter with this team. As great as the defense was back in the 70’s with the PPE’s, with Rashad and Foreman, and Tark with Grant as HC

      To 98 with Moss, Carter, Reed and Cunningham. Then it was Culpepper with Smith and Randle and McDaniel and Stringer.

      Then it was AD, and Favre with the Williams Wall and Allen, and Greenway.

      Now it’s another solid defense with Thielen, Diggs, Rudolph, and the running game. We upgraded the OL.

      It doesn’t matter, this team chokes when it matters most. They could go 16-0 next season and I would still expect them to choke and lose in the Divisional round, championship round, or SB. It’s just their DNA. I have tried to stay positive, but damn, this team has a way of ripping out the hearts of its fans.

      • Corn Bread

        It’s tough, just keep the faith, but don’t drink the Kool-Aid. Next season the Kool-Aid will be served by sports media people will be about our defense – remember this game – don’t drink it. I think we’re closer any previous Vikings teams, the ultimate mistake this year was trying to ride Keenum to a championship. He just doesn’t have the arm to compete in a shootout, and that’s why it was a blow-out today.

        • Cman

          I agree. I was definitely cautiously optimistic as they have let the fan base down ever since their existence. It would have been better to lose last week than get flat out embarrassed like this. Once we scored, then we’re driving again and Keenum threw that pick 6, I was like here we go again. All 3 turnovers were when we could have put up points. Our defense couldn’t stop a midget with a broken leg tonight. Just a huge letdown, and I’m sick of it.

    • Drediock

      You cant pin that loss on Keenum. there is no way you can pin that loss on Keenum.
      What happend were exactly where i said my concerns were for the last month and then some
      The Defense seems to have problems with teams that run the Run option, and more recently I said we needed better play from the O line. The right side specifically.
      There is no way I thought this team overall would play this poorly though.

  • styx rogan

    sole crushing defeat…i new it was gonna be bad… but not 38-7…

  • Louis

    Coaching. Team wasn’t ready, lost composure.




