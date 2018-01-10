Norv Turner expected to be named Carolina’s offensive coordinator

Former Vikings offensive coordinator Norv Turner is expected to take the same job with the Carolina Panthers, according to ESPN.

Turner arrived in Charlotte on Wednesday, according to the all-sports network, to finalize details that would put him in charge of the Panthers’ offense. His son, Scott, who was on Jim Harbaugh’s staff at Michigan this past season after working with his dad in Minnesota, will serve as Cam Newton’s position coach, a source told ESPN.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera fired offensive coordinator Mike Shula and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey on Tuesday. Rivera is looking for the Turners to help with Cam Newton’s development. Newton has thrown 30 interceptions and 41 touchdowns in the past two years.

Turner, 65, stepped down as the Vikings’ offensive coordinator in early November 2016. The Vikings had lost two in a row to fall to 5-2 on the season and had just lost a game in Chicago when Turner resigned.

“I think it’s just (Vikings coach Mike Zimmer and I) have different views on where the offense was going,” he told ESPN at the time.

Turner had been out of coaching since leaving Minnesota but was waiting for the right opportunity. Evidently, he has found it in Carolina.

Norv and Scott Turner aren’t the only former Vikings assistants in the news these days.

The Seattle Seahawks fired Darrell Bevell as their offensive coordinator late Tuesday after seven seasons. Bevell, who not long ago was getting head coaching interviews, was the Vikings’ offensive coordinator from 2006 through 2010. The Seahawks missed the playoffs this year for the first time since the 2011 season.

The Kansas City Chiefs, meanwhile, promoted running backs coach Eric Bieniemy to offensive coordinator after Matt Nagy was hired Monday as coach of the Chicago Bears. Bieniemy, 48, joined the Chiefs in 2013, when Andy Reid took over as head coach. Bieniemy served as the Vikings’ running backs coach from 2006 to 2010.