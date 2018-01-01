LISTEN NOW

Reports: Lions, Cardinals request permission to interview Vikings OC Pat Shurmur

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler January 1, 2018 10:20 am

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that the Detroit Lions have requested permission to interview Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. Ian Rapaport is reporting the Arizona Cardinals have also put in an interview request.

The Lions announced the firing of head coach Jim Caldwell on Monday. Arizona head coach Bruce Arians announced he is retiring from head coaching.

Shurmur has led the Vikings to a top 10 scoring offense despite losing starting quarterback Sam Bradford in Week 1 and star running back Dalvin Cook to an ACL injury in Week 4.

Shurmur was previously a head coach with the Cleveland Browns.

The Vikings’ OC may have more requests as the Chicago Bears, Oakland Raiders, New York Giants, Indianapolis Colts have already fired coaches. There are also more openings likely to come.

  • Jeeves

    If he goes this year, I hope he lands outside our division.

  • Cman

    I don’t think he would want to go into this division and play our defense twice a year. He is pretty much setting himself up for two inter division losses right there.

  • Drediock

    My response would be an emphatic. No! Absolutely not under any circumstances to anyone within our own division.
    At BEST that would be a stupidly foolish move unless we are planning on changing up our entire offense next year

  • Lester Stkl

    He needs to focus on the next game not next year! Also, he is not suited for a head coach job in my opinion.

  • Mr Poopsipiddle

    Well, isn’t this like a thunderstorm raining on the euphoria parade.

  • David Prestin

    Why would you go to a team that fires hq after back to back winning seasons?

  • Chip Toof

    Selfishness aside, I hope that most people will eventually agree that the most important thing to consider here is the best interests of Coach Shurmur and his family. Putting our petty self interests ahead of those of Shurmur and his family is an expected knee jerk response to this news, but we’ll get over it. True Vikings fans who have been through the “thick and thin” with this team have learned that every cloud has a silver lining. Regarding Detroit’s coaching vacancy, I would think that George Edwards would be a better fit for HC, but please don’t tell anyone.

    • Cman

      I hear ya on this. If he gets an offer, depending on who it is, he needs to look over the entire situation and ask himself if it’s worth taking (Detroit fired Caldwell after back to back winning seasons)

      • Chip Toof

        Probably right on that. There should be better opportunities for Shurmur than the Detroit job anyway. AZ should be calling him asap.

  • Justin Fuchs

    Shurmur sucks as head coach. Good luck that wants him to be one. He’s a much better coordinator.




