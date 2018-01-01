Reports: Lions, Cardinals request permission to interview Vikings OC Pat Shurmur

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that the Detroit Lions have requested permission to interview Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. Ian Rapaport is reporting the Arizona Cardinals have also put in an interview request.

The Lions announced the firing of head coach Jim Caldwell on Monday. Arizona head coach Bruce Arians announced he is retiring from head coaching.

Shurmur has led the Vikings to a top 10 scoring offense despite losing starting quarterback Sam Bradford in Week 1 and star running back Dalvin Cook to an ACL injury in Week 4.

Shurmur was previously a head coach with the Cleveland Browns.

The Vikings’ OC may have more requests as the Chicago Bears, Oakland Raiders, New York Giants, Indianapolis Colts have already fired coaches. There are also more openings likely to come.

Another sign #AZCardinals coach Bruce Arians is retiring: Source says AZ put in a request for #Vikings OC Pat Shurmur. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 1, 2018