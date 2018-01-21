Report: McAdoo, McCoy will be in the mix to replace Shurmur

The Minnesota Vikings will need a new offensive coordinator next season as Pat Shurmur is reportedly set to be hired as the next head coach of the New York Giants. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport, the hunt to replace him will include former Broncos OC Mike McCoy and ex-Giants head coach Ben McAdoo.

McCoy served as head coach of the San Diego Chargers for four years, then was hired by the Denver Broncos this season. He was let go after a six-game losing streak.

McAdoo took the Giants to the playoffs in 2016, but saw the team collapse this seaso. He was fired before the year’s end.