Report: Packers GM Thompson to take on new role

The major shakeup in the NFC North continued Monday evening with news from NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport that Green Bay Packers GM Ted Thompson will have a new role next season, leaving the Packers in search for a new GM.

Thompson took over for Mike Sherman, who was both coach and GM, in 2005. He was at the helm when the Packers made the decision to draft Aaron Rodgers and subsequently moved on from legendary QB Brett Favre.

During his tenure the Packers have had just two losing seasons, including this year at 7-9.

The Packers have a regular season record of 125-82-1 and won the 2011 Super Bowl during his tenure.

Thompson’s position change wasn’t the only move from the Packers on Monday. They also fired defensive coordinator Dom Capers.