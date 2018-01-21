Report: Sendejo, Thielen to play vs. Eagles

Minnesota Vikings starters Adam Thielen and Andrew Sendejo are expected to be in the lineup, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Thielen and Sendejo were listed as questionable after they were both limited in practice this week, Thielen by a lower back injury and Sendejo by a concussion suffered against New Orleans.

Not surprising, Adam Thielen and Andrew Sendejo are expected to play in tonight's NFC Championship, sources tell @AdamSchefter https://t.co/nEVh635gPS — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) January 21, 2018

Thielen is the Vikings’ leading receiver with 91 catches during the regular season and six more during the Divisional round.

Sendejo will play an important role against an Eagles team that focuses on underneath throws with backup Nick Foles under center. Sendejo had a key interception against the Saints.