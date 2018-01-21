LISTEN NOW

Report: Sendejo, Thielen to play vs. Eagles

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler January 21, 2018 7:19 am

Minnesota Vikings starters Adam Thielen and Andrew Sendejo are expected to be in the lineup, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Thielen and Sendejo were listed as questionable after they were both limited in practice this week, Thielen by a lower back injury and Sendejo by a concussion suffered against New Orleans.

Thielen is the Vikings’ leading receiver with 91 catches during the regular season and six more during the Divisional round.

Sendejo will play an important role against an Eagles team that focuses on underneath throws with backup Nick Foles under center. Sendejo had a key interception against the Saints.

Vikings vikings
  • Hooji Bugadingo

    I like Mr T. I promise he will get TD. Mr S good guy. He will get stolen from QB. Maybe no one catch him.

  • Cman

    Good to hear. However with Thielen, if he takes any shots like he took last week, he could be out of the game very quickly. In that case, Wright, Floyd, and Coley need to step up their game.

  • Bob T.

    Great news!!!!




