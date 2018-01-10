Report: Vikings OC Shurmur the frontrunner for Cardinals job opening

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur’s scheme and play calling have played a major role in the team’s surge offensively this season. Teams around the league with head coaching openings have clearly taken notice. According to ABC15 in Phoenix, Shurmur has emerged as the frontrunner for the Arizona Cardinals’ opening.

Sources tell @FouhyOnSports that Pat Shurmur has emerged as the frontrunner for the Cardinals' head coaching job: https://t.co/3eL0kNSTnW pic.twitter.com/gvdTI9OOTe — ABC15 Sports (@abc15sports) January 10, 2018

Arizona’s head coach Bruce Arians announced his retirement following the conclusion of the regular season.

Shurmur was the Vikings’ interim offensive coordinator in 2016 after Norv Turner resigned. The interim tag was lifted last offseason and he was named full-time OC. Despite the losses of Sam Bradford and Dalvin Cook to injury, the Vikings finished with the 10th best offense in scoring. Shurmur went 9-23 as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns between 2011 and 2012.