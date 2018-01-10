LISTEN NOW

Report: Vikings OC Shurmur the frontrunner for Cardinals job opening

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler January 10, 2018 7:42 pm

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur’s scheme and play calling have played a major role in the team’s surge offensively this season. Teams around the league with head coaching openings have clearly taken notice. According to ABC15 in Phoenix, Shurmur has emerged as the frontrunner for the Arizona Cardinals’ opening.

Arizona’s head coach Bruce Arians announced his retirement following the conclusion of the regular season.

Shurmur was the Vikings’ interim offensive coordinator in 2016 after Norv Turner resigned. The interim tag was lifted last offseason and he was named full-time OC. Despite the losses of Sam Bradford and Dalvin Cook to injury, the Vikings finished with the 10th best offense in scoring. Shurmur  went 9-23 as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns between 2011 and 2012.

  • ElMatadoro

    Yes!

  • Gordon Guffey

    Well he want have Case to work with and bring in Bradford is a real risk if he is asking for big money and gets it and gets hurt once again ~ Teddy is also a big injury risk if its much more than what Case is making this year ~ If Case helps get this team to the Super Bowl and if he plays well the Vikings will be hard pressed not to put the F ~ Tag on him for a one year prove it deal ~




