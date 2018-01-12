LISTEN NOW

vikings

Report: Vikings plan to dress Sam Bradford vs. Saints

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler January 12, 2018 10:59 am

Sam Bradford was very much in one-day-at-a-time mode when he spoke with the Twin Cities media last week. The Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback did not give any indication whether he’d be available against the New Orleans Saints in the Divisional round. A report Friday indicates that he will be.

The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin reports that the Vikings plan to dress Bradford for the game. Whether he would actually be active or if he would be the No. 2 QB on the depth chart is not clear.

Bradford torched the Saints in Week 1 for 346 yards and three touchdowns. He hasn’t played since Week 5, when he re-aggrivated a knee injury suffered in the opener.

Bradford has been practicing for the last two weeks, but head coach Mike Zimmer has given no details of his workload in practice or his plans for Sunday.

  • Cman

    Interesting. What does that say to Bridgewater if Bradford is the backup and he is inactive?

    • Mark De Long

      a lot of people who have seen teddy move see he is still not 1000%. obviously the vikings know this and are hoping they wont have to use either but sam at least might be the best option just in case .case gets hurt.

  • Jay Foxx

    I’m very concerned about rust, if any.




