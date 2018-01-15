Reports: Giants expected to hire Pat Shurmur as head coach

A week ago, it appeared as if Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur was going to end up as coach of the Arizona Cardinals. It still looks as if Shurmur is going to get a head coaching job, but it might not be in the desert.

That’s because the New York Giants have shifted their coaching search to Shurmur, according to ESPN and other outlets. The all-sports network reported that the Giants are planning to schedule a second interview with Shurmur and that the veteran coach wants the New York job. NFL Network reported the Giants are expected to hire Shurmur.

The Giants already talked to the 52-year-old Shurmur once during the Vikings’ playoff bye week. If the Vikings beat Philadelphia on Sunday in the NFC title game and advance to the Super Bowl on Feb. 4, the Giants can talk to Shurmur again next week.

If Minnesota loses to the Eagles, Shurmur would be able to sign with the Giants immediately. ESPN reported that Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is expecting to lose Shurmur from his coaching staff. Shurmur was one of six candidates to talk to the Giants, who fired Ben McAdoo as coach in December.

The Giants are interested in Shurmur in large part because he has had success developing quarterbacks. New York has the second-overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft and could take a quarterback with an eye toward replacing 37-year-old Eli Manning.

Shurmur went 9-23 as head coach of the Browns in 2011 and 2012, but it’s hard to hold that against him given the organizational ineptitude in Cleveland.

Shurmur had received credit for the Vikings’ offensive improvement this season and for helping Case Keenum have a career season.