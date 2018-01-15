LISTEN NOW

Reports: Giants expected to hire Pat Shurmur as head coach

By Judd Zulgad | @1500ESPNJudd January 15, 2018 5:07 pm

A week ago, it appeared as if Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur was going to end up as coach of the Arizona Cardinals. It still looks as if Shurmur is going to get a head coaching job, but it might not be in the desert.

That’s because the New York Giants have shifted their coaching search to Shurmur, according to ESPN and other outlets. The all-sports network reported that the Giants are planning to schedule a second interview with Shurmur and that the veteran coach wants the New York job.  NFL Network reported the Giants are expected to hire Shurmur.

The Giants already talked to the 52-year-old Shurmur once during the Vikings’ playoff bye week. If the Vikings beat Philadelphia on Sunday in the NFC title game and advance to the Super Bowl on Feb. 4, the Giants can talk to Shurmur again next week.

If Minnesota loses to the Eagles, Shurmur would be able to sign with the Giants immediately. ESPN reported that Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is expecting to lose Shurmur from his coaching staff. Shurmur was one of six candidates to talk to the Giants, who fired Ben McAdoo as coach in December.

The Giants are interested in Shurmur in large part because he has had success developing quarterbacks. New York has the second-overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft and could take a quarterback with an eye toward replacing 37-year-old Eli Manning.

Shurmur went 9-23 as head coach of the Browns in 2011 and 2012, but it’s hard to hold that against him given the organizational ineptitude in Cleveland.

Shurmur had received credit for the Vikings’ offensive improvement this season and for helping Case Keenum have a career season.

  • badzeitgeist

    Hopefully Sparano has worked with him closely this year, and understands well what he was doing and why and how it worked. If we have someone capable, I’d like to see us get the continuity of an internal promotion.

  • Andre Esters

    Definitely a welcoming destination for a new head coach… 2nd pick likely a young stud QB, Beckham at WR along with Engram at TE, and a few talented nuggets on defense. Hopefully this new job nonsense doesn’t distract the Vikes.

    • Drediock

      you do have a point. On the up side unless Eli decides to beat feet for another team (Denver?) He’s a fixture for at least another year which means Keenum wont be joining him

  • Cman

    I think if he had the choice, he would be better off with Arizona. The media and fans in NY will tear a guy apart, and we all know Beckham is a me first player that whines when he doesn’t get what he wants. Shurmur is a more reserved coach, so being in Arizona with a lower key media, and guys like Larry Fitzgerald would better suit him imo. But then again, what the hell do I know?

    • Drediock

      Im here in that area.
      I’ve been other places. Media and fans can be brutal and unforgiving in comparison to other places even if you have a good team. If you’re winning yo better make the play offs. and once you make the playoffs you are absolutely positively expected to win. And woe be unto you if you dont put out a consistently good team.
      I agree Self centered Bekham is not a good fit unless Shurmer is planning on going Marine corps DI on him. Thats a boy that needs to be put in his place right for the get.

      Thing is I LOATH the Giants. And their fans even moreso. And for me its personal. there arent enough bad things that can happen with that team that would satisfy me

      • Cman

        Yeah, it seems it’s that way in New York regardless of sport. I’m sure he has thought about everything, so ultimately it’s on him.

  • Gordon Guffey

    I’m holding out hope ~ Last I heard late Saturday Mike Mularkey was going to get a nice new contract ~ Now he is out of a job ~

    I wish Shurmur the best of luck if he gets another shot at a HC job ~ Well unless his team is playing our Vikings ~
    I would not be shocked if the new OC was on the Vikings offensive staff today ~ Now if they can keep the new coaches they let Shurmur hire this past offseason ~

  • Justin Fuchs

    I guess when the Vikings do so well, jealousy spreads from other teams and thus they target our coordinators. I hope the next OC is just as successful as Shurmur was.

  • Drediock

    All debates aside. I think they should by rule delay the ability to hire coaches until after the Superbowl.
    this would allow all coaches to get a fair and even look at the same time and wouldn’t cause a distraction among coaches or teams still in the playoffs from their task at hand.
    If you reach the playoffs. all the coaches and teams should be having to worry about is coaching, practicing and getting ready for their next game. Not who will or wont get a job or who will be gone effectively as soon as the game ends.

  • Drediock

    I’ve heard rumors that Stefanski is the odds on favorite for OC if Shurmer leaves




