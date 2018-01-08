LISTEN NOW

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan puts a fitting label on Matt Kalil

By Judd Zulgad | @1500ESPNJudd
January 8, 2018 7:38 pm

Cameron Jordan won’t be a popular guy at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday when New Orleans faces the Vikings in an NFC Divisional playoff game, but he provided Minnesota fans with a good laugh on Monday.

While the Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan made national headlines for sending a bottle of wine to Carolina quarterback Cam Newton as a “thank you” after New Orleans beat the Panthers on Sunday in a first-round playoff game, it was Jordan’s reaction to having a big day against Carolina left tackle Matt Kalil that was most amusing.

Jordan, the son of former Vikings standout tight end Steve Jordan, finished with a sack, an assist on another sack, two quarterback hurries and two deflected passes. On Monday, Jordan referred to Kalil as “Speedbump McGee.”

Kalil just completed his first season with Carolina after signing a five-year, $55.5 million contract that included $25 million in guarantees. After seeing Kalil struggle far too often in his first five NFL seasons, the Vikings replaced the fourth-overall pick in the 2012 draft with Riley Reiff.

Reiff is sure to have his hands full on Sunday against Jordan, but odds are likely he won’t end up having as rough of day as old “Speedbump McGee.”

  • Cman

    Speedbump McGee, nice. We all know Matt Kalil sucks, so having a good game against him is nothing new. Hopefully Reiff will keep him in check.

    • badzeitgeist

      I kind of liked that extra tackle set we threw in the last couple of games to help cover for injuries. Lets see Jordan get through Reiff *and* Aviante Collins!




