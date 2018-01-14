Sam Bradford to backup Case Keenum vs. Saints

Sam Bradford hasn’t appeared in a game since Week 5, but he will be the backup to starting QB Case Keenum in the Minnesota Vikings’ Divisional round playoff game against the New Orleans Saints.

Bradford gets the call in favor of Teddy Bridgewater, who is inactive. Bridgewater entered the Vikings’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but hasn’t seen significant time since the Vikings’ playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks in January 2016.

Against the Saints in Week 1, Bradford threw for 346 yards and three touchdowns. He has been practicing for the past three weeks in effort to return from a knee injury suffered in the win over New Orleans.

QB Kyle Sloter, WR Stacy Coley, DE Tashawn Bower, RB Mack Brown, G Danny Isidora, C Cornelius Edison are the other inactives.