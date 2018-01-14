Stefon Diggs: ‘It’s plays like that you dream about’

Stefon Diggs and around 70,000 of his friends will never forget the final moments of Sunday’s win for the Minnesota Vikings over the New Orleans Saints.

Diggs scored a 61-yard touchdown to defeat the Saints 29-24 with time expiring.

“I couldn’t believe it, really,” Diggs said following the Vikings’ dramatic victory. “It’s plays like that you dream about your whole life and it finally happens. Give it all to God because he came through in this situation. It’s our team, we have a group of fighters, guys tha fight until the end, until the clock hits zero. Especially on offense, half of the guys on offense nobody wanted.”

Diggs, a former fifth-round pick who thrives off proving people wrong, had the Vikings’ rough postseason history on his mind following the game.

“It’s a turning point for everybody,” Diggs said. “Majority of people doubt us, they don’t think it’s going to happen, especially because of history. People have a way of saying. ‘History repeats itself.’ I guess this not one of those cases.”

Explaining the play, Diggs said the team does not practice that situation. Their hope was to complete a pass and get out of bounds to set up another Kai Forbath field goal.

“We ran that same play twice,” Diggs said. “We ran it that time before and we were just trying to get down the field. We just have to make it work and Adam [Thielen] said before we went out, ‘I don’t care what it’s called, make it work.’ Adam has history of making things work and everyone was just doing their job.”

Prior to Sunday’s game, Diggs’ history with the Vikings has been filled with disappointing results. In 2015, he watched from the sidelines as Blair Walsh shanked a 27-yard field goal as time expired. And then last year, he saw the team collapse after a 5-0 stat .

“This is definitely something special because of my teammates and the guys we have,” Diggs said. “ We have a history of things going up and down, especially considering how last year went. People still think we’re going to blow it and we came pretty close this game, but God had other plans.”