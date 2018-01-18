Thielen limited in practice Thursday

Adam Thielen gave Minnesota Vikings fans reason to be nervous when he did not participate in practice on Wednesday with a lower back issue. On Thursday, Thielen was a limited participant, increasing the chances that he will be a full-go against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game.

Safety Andrew Sendejo has been limited the last two days. He was suffered a concussion against the New Orleans Saints in the Divisional round.

Defensive tackle Shamar Stephen missed practice for the second straight day with a knee and ankle injury.

Corner Mackensie Alexander was limited with a rib issue.