VIDEO: Stefon Diggs and Case Keenum share a special moment inside the locker room

Stefon Diggs’ improbable touchdown catch led the Vikings to victory in an instant classic. Case Keenum put the ball in his hands.
Afterward, the two former underdogs shared a moment in the Vikings’ locker room.
What do you say to one another after you’ve just created one of the most memorable moments in the history or a tortured franchise?
“I don’t know what happened either!”#BringItHome pic.twitter.com/KMoCKGJfz3
“I don’t know what happened.”
“I don’t know what happened, either!”
Yeah, that’s exactly how the rest of us feel.