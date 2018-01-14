LISTEN NOW

VIDEO: Stefon Diggs and Case Keenum share a special moment inside the locker room

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore January 14, 2018 8:53 pm

Stefon Diggs’ improbable touchdown catch led the Vikings to victory in an instant classic. Case Keenum put the ball in his hands.

Afterward, the two former underdogs shared a moment in the Vikings’ locker room.

What do you say to one another after you’ve just created one of the most memorable moments in the history or a tortured franchise?

“I don’t know what happened.”

“I don’t know what happened, either!”

Yeah, that’s exactly how the rest of us feel.

  • Stan the Vikings Fan

    I stepped away to put my daughter to bed. I saw the Saints’ field goal go through and thought, “well, there’s another one.” I couldn’t stand watching the final excruciating seconds, and it was past her bed time. We were putting on pajamas when I hear my wife yell to run back to the TV. Flash cut to me running with a half dressed toddler across the house. As I’m getting close she says, “there was a throw and the guy kept running and it was a touchdown and now the Vikings won.” I stood as happy as I’ve ever been watching the pandemonium on the field.
    Skol Vikings! The Eagles don’t stand a chance. (Well, based on the 2nd half tonight they probably do, but this is our year baby!)

    • Drediock

      LMAO
      Never NEVER walk away form the game with a chance and time left on the clock.
      On second thought. Maybe because you walked away that it took place. HMMM




