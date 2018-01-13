Vikings activate Bradford, Bridgewater will reportedly be No. 2

The Minnesota Vikings have activated quarterback Sam Bradford prior to their Divisonal round matchup with the New Orleans Saints.
Bradford hasn’t played since Week 5 when he re-aggravated a knee injury suffered Week 1.
The Vikings waived tight end Kyle Carter to make room for Bradford.
The Star Tribune is reporting that Teddy Bridgewater will still be Case Keenum’s backup QB.
