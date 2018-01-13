LISTEN NOW

Vikings activate Bradford, Bridgewater will reportedly be No. 2

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler January 13, 2018 11:47 am

The Minnesota Vikings have activated quarterback Sam Bradford prior to their Divisonal round matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

Bradford hasn’t played since Week 5 when he re-aggravated a knee injury suffered Week 1.

The Vikings waived tight end Kyle Carter to make room for Bradford.

The Star Tribune is reporting that Teddy Bridgewater will still be Case Keenum’s backup QB.

  • Jeeves

    Makes sense since they never got a good chance to test Teddy in game situations.

  • styx rogan

    Teddy over Badford… complete lunacy




