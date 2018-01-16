LISTEN NOW

vikings

Previous Story How good is Nick Foles? Next Story Ed Hochuli assigned as lead official for NFC title game; Vikings will see ref for first time this season

Vikings C Pat Elflein named to PFWA All-Rookie team

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler January 16, 2018 4:20 pm

There aren’t too many third-round picks who immediately chance the look of their team, but center Pat Elfein did that for the Minnesota Vikings.

On Tuesday, the former Ohio State center was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie team.

Elflein started 14 of 16 games (missed two due to a shoulder injury) and brought an athleticism to the offensive line that paid dividends in the running and screen game. He was a major part of an overall renaissance of the offensive line, which help the offense jump from dead last in rushing to seventh. They also improved from 23rd in sacks allowed to seventh this season.

See the entire PFWA All-Rookie team below:

Topics:
Vikings vikings
Leave A Comment
  • Gordon Guffey

    Well good for him and I believe he earned it ~ For a rookie playing the hardest position on the OL who is in charge of making the OL calls ~ He and Case who also makes changes if need be if the play call is changed have made the OL better than any units I can think of in the last 10 or more years ~




vikings

Previous Story How good is Nick Foles? Next Story Ed Hochuli assigned as lead official for NFC title game; Vikings will see ref for first time this season