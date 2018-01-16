Vikings C Pat Elflein named to PFWA All-Rookie team

There aren’t too many third-round picks who immediately chance the look of their team, but center Pat Elfein did that for the Minnesota Vikings.

On Tuesday, the former Ohio State center was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie team.

Elflein started 14 of 16 games (missed two due to a shoulder injury) and brought an athleticism to the offensive line that paid dividends in the running and screen game. He was a major part of an overall renaissance of the offensive line, which help the offense jump from dead last in rushing to seventh. They also improved from 23rd in sacks allowed to seventh this season.

See the entire PFWA All-Rookie team below: