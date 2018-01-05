Vikings DBs Smith, Rhodes named first-team All-Pro

The Associated Press did not snub Harrison Smith.

The Minneaota Vikings’ star safety along with shutdown corner Xavier Rhodes were named first-team All-Pro by the AP on Friday.

Smith was puzzlingly left off the Pro Bowl roster despite an exceptional season that could put him in the running for Defensive Player of the Year. He scored the highest ranking of any player by Pro Football Focus metrics.

2017 Associated Press All-Pro First Team: pic.twitter.com/TkDV59cm5a — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 5, 2018

Several other Vikings players were recognized on the All-Pro second team.

On the offensive side, Adam Thielen made the list and on defense Everson Griffen got the nod.

Thielen cracked the top 10 in catches by a Viking in franchise history and Griffen finished the year with 13.0 sacks. Rhodes is also listed on the second team as a DB.