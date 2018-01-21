Vikings’ defense at a loss for words after drubbing

PHILADELPHIA – The Minnesota Vikings had the best defense in the NFL this year. They were No. 1 in scoring and No. 1 in yards. But in the NFC Championship game, the Vikings allowed 38 points and 456 yards.

Following the loss, which included 352 yards and three touchdowns through the air by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, Vikings defenders had trouble explaining how things fell apart in Philly.

“We came out ready to play, unfortunately we just didn’t make the plays we needed to make and they did,” veteran defensive end Brian Robison said. “Hats off to them and good luck to them in the Super Bowl. To our fans, I’m sorry we let y’all down.”

The Vikings’ night started off as well as they could have hoped. Case Keenum tossed a touchdown, then Minnesota’s defense forced a punt after just four plays and 1:45 on offense for the Eagles.

But Philadelphia scored on four of the next five drives.

“It didn’t seem like we had a whole lot of energy,” cornerback Terence Newman said. “And they wanted it more.”

“They made plays, we didn’t make any,” Newman added.

The Vikings’ defense hadn’t given up a 300 yard game since Week 10 against Washington – and Kirk Cousins was largely playing from behind in that game. They even had a stretch of five straight games holding opposing quarterbacks under 200 yards.

The Eagles did have some unique wrinkles from other opponents, but Newman didn’t see anything he didn’t expect.

“It was tricky, but we knew there were going to be some RPOs,” Newman said. “We were prepared for some of the things they were going to do. They just executed and made plays.”

Another trend that was blown up on Sunday: The Vikings’ defense struggled on third down. The Eagles finished 10-for-14 on third downs against a defense that ranked No. 1 in the NFL in third down efficiency.

“That was the biggest deal right there, extending drives,” defensive tackle Tom Johnson said. “We’re used to getting off the field on third down, it’s one of our strengths. For us to not be able to execute and get off the field, we gotta rally and make a big play and hopefully it goes your way. Today it didn’t.”

The Vikings’ defense wasn’t at 100 percent. They started the game missing rotational defensive tackle Shamar Stephen, but Andrew Sendejo was taken out after the first half and Xavier Rhodes wasn’t on the field for Foles’ 53-yard touchdown. Sendejo was limited in practice with a concussion all week and Rhodes suffered a toe injury.

“I tried to come back as fast as possible with the toe,” Rhodes said. “I tried to do what I needed to do to get back out there. Things happen in football games, you just have to bounce back from it. They took advantage of our errors.”