Vikings deny Packers’ request to interview assistant GM

Minnesota Vikings assistant general manager George Paton has been on the list of GM candidates interviewed for openings in the past, but the Vikings will not allow him to talk with the Green Bay Packers about their vacant GM spot.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Vikings denied a request from the Packers to interview Paton, who is in his 11th year working in Minnesota.

Packers GM Ted Thompson is moving to another role in the organization following Green Bay’s 7-9 season. They will also reportedly interview former Bills GM Doug Whaley.