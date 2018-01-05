LISTEN NOW

Vikings deny Packers’ request to interview assistant GM

January 5, 2018

Minnesota Vikings assistant general manager George Paton has been on the list of GM candidates interviewed for openings in the past, but the Vikings will not allow him to talk with the Green Bay Packers about their vacant GM spot.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Vikings denied a request from the Packers to interview Paton, who is in his 11th year working in Minnesota.

Packers GM Ted Thompson is moving to another role in the organization following Green Bay’s 7-9 season. They will also reportedly interview former Bills GM Doug Whaley.

  • Cman

    Good, Paton has turned down several interviews in the past. I doubt he would want to go there anyway.

  • Andre Esters

    Honestly… I don’t blame the Vikes one bit for the cold-blooded denial. Especially towards a rival… but if this was something George Paton had NO say on, I really hope this doesn’t cause any rifts in the front office…




