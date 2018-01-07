LISTEN NOW

Vikings draw toughest Division Round matchup in Saints

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler
January 7, 2018 6:53 pm

Ask any Minnesota Vikings fan and they will tell you: Nothing ever comes easy for this franchise. Nothing ever comes easy in Mike Zimmer’s head coaching career. And if the Vikings are going to advanced to the Conference Championship, they will have to beat the most impressive team in the NFC to do so.

The New Orleans Saints beat the Carolina Panthers on Sunday to earn a rematch with the Vikings at US Bank Stadium.

In their Week 1 game at US Bank, the Vikings won 29-19, but both teams have changed quite a bit since then. Sam Bradford threw for 346 yards and three touchdowns back on September 11 and Dalvin Cook went for over 100 yards rushing. Neither will be in the lineup when they play this weekend.

The Saints’ defense, which looked confused at times and struggled mightily against the Vikings’ offensive attack, improved by leaps and bounds in the subsequent weeks. They finished with the seventh best quarterback rating against and ranked third in the NFL in interceptions.

Minnesota’s defense will look identical to the club that walked out onto the field Week 1. Every starter in the lineup that night will start against the Saints on January 14. They finished the year No. 1 in yards allowed and No. 1 in points allowed.

Their biggest disadvantage might be history, which favors quarterbacks with Drew Brees’ resume. Prior to Sunday’s game against the Panthers, Brees averaged 321 yards per playoff game in his career with a 100.7 rating and one Super Bowl ring.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback has weapons. Running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara combined for over 3,000 yards from scrimmage this season and receiver Michael Thomas finished the regular season with 104 receptions.

Combine the Saints’ HOF QB and strong passing defense and you have the toughest possible matchup for the Vikings.

Minnesota would have played the Los Angeles Rams had they defeated the Atlanta Falcons. While the Rams were an excellent regular season team, their starting QB Jared Goff played in his first playoff game Saturday night. And while the Vikings lost to the Panthers, they rank poorly in a number of key offensive and defensive categories. Carolina has a weak receiving corps and offensive line, which the Vikings could have exploited.

The Vikings will have a shot at a redemption tour. They lost to the Saints in the Conference Championship in overtime to conclude the 2009 season. If they beat New Orleans, there’s a chance they will face the Atlanta Falcons, who beat the Vikings in the Conference Championship in 1998.

  • Michael fauci

    If life were easy, then nothing would be worth it!!! SKOL VIKINGS!!!

  • William Penn

    Skol Vikings! Should be a great game, and I really don’t know who will win. But every time Zimmer has played against the Saints, we seem to confuse Brees and Payton. I expect more of the same and hope we win.

    • Al Ashby

      Just as he confuses Aaron Rogers every year.

      • Mark Maltaverne

        The Vikings have beaten Green Bay in 4 of the last 5 games. Rogers was the starting QB in 4 of those games. AR would have been the losing QB in all 5 but for the fear that Vikings might injure him again.

  • Mike Sullivan

    If you want to be the best, You have to beat the best. SKOL VIKINGS!!! Time for the Saints to endure the true house of pain!!!!

  • Cman

    You mean the Saints team who lost last week to Tampa Bay?

    The Vikings are great at confusing offenses while on defense. Shurmur has done a great job of mixing up looks on offense to confuse defenses. We have multiple threats on offense as well.

    The biggest thing, we will be playing at home where you know the fans are gonna be rocking the Bank. If the Vikes play their game like they have all year, we will win. If they don’t, they will lose, and in the process let their fans down again. I don’t think this team is gonna be ok with that.

  • RobSkolVikes

    You have to beat the best eventually, if you want to win a championship. Better to get them out of the way now. Hopefully we take care of business and advance. I don’t know about anyone else, but ’09 is still fresh in my mind. I am still devastated, and I carry a lot of hatred for them. I really hope we got good rest, and everybody is ready to go. I know I will be there to do my part and root them on! SKOL

    • Boo Courteaux

      And I wish y’all no luck we coming to brawl foo .#we r cajuns !!! Go saints

    • Chewy

      Skol baby and your right we do have to beat the best that is why we are in the playoffs. I as well remember ’09 like it was yesterday but we learn and grow from there and become better team that is why we are number two seed. Also we have the best defense in the NFL. Let’s skol them to victory.

    • Lee Schneider

      I agree ..that was bogus and I always felt that the saints should’ve. Been stripped of their rings and cheating Payton barred from coaching

    • Chris

      Are you going?? Awesome man, let em hear it for me down in South Dakota. Who dat? WE DAT!

  • Theguds

    BRING ON THE SAINTS!!!!!!!!! It’s going to be a legal pounding, but Drew Brees is going to get pummeled!! And we the fans need to create a hostile environment like never before!

  • Famfirst

    Bring it….SKOL!

  • badzeitgeist

    Panthers were still in it right to the end despite being overmatched on paper, despite playing away, and despite playing a bunch of walking wounded – if Newton and Funchess are both full strength that late game pass to the end zone is a touchdown. Panthers D made Ingram and Kamara non-factors; we can certainly do the same — the difference is when the Saints have to live by the pass, our pass D is better than Carolina’s. And while Keenum lacks Newton’s legs, and McCaffery is certainly very good, we have more offensive weapons overall than Carolina. Most important, the Saints D did a lot over their damage over Matt Kalil, who we also no longer have. Very winnable game at home if we play up to our abilities.

    • Theguds

      Cam looks to go deep waaaay too much, they should’ve won that game in the last moments.

    • linus

      Yep. The Panthers were just 21 yards away from winning it on the road, and for as much as we keep being told that the Saints have improved, they were just 3-3 in their last six regular-season games, including a loss to the 5-11 Buccaneers in the final week.

    • Chris

      I’m feeling you on that assessment and granted I’m an optimist. The Vikings still need to have a good game and play well and up to par, however I agree for the reasons you list that this indeed is a very winnable game for the Vikings, they just need to reach out and seize the moment.

  • DukieBrownJunior .

    I’m glad we’re playing the Saints, a huge break. No game planning for Cam, just rock and bury the midget QB with the smear on his face. Pay back x2

  • SKOL

    The most impressive team in the NFC is the saints?
    Us Viking fans know that you will never show us love but damn…..
    Get your excuses ready
    SKOL VIKINGS

    • Gordon Guffey

      Great reply SKOL ~ And its true to boot ~

    • Cman

      Exactly. We already beat them, have a better record, better defense, higher seeding, and playing at home. I love the media and so called “experts” always showing no respect to the Vikings, hope that puts a bigger chip on their shoulder next week.

    • Zach Hunke

      Agreed!!

  • DukieBrownJunior .

    I think it’s the Saints who have the tough matchup. Vikings will be favored in this one

    • brian199511

      Only by three points right now. Ridiculous especially playing at home.

  • styx rogan

    bring on them cheain Aints… if the D gives up more than 10 its a disgrace….easy win 4 da Queens

  • Steve Jensen

    You sound like you are just as scared of the Saints as everyone else and all the so called experts. Hopefully the Saints are favored, Zim will have his bulletin board material written for him this week. Maybe you want to point out Drew Brees’ road playoff record is 2-4 ? Or was your goal just to strike fear 🙂 Should be a good game, Saints D doesn’t scare me a bit. Zim has a good handle as to what the Saints are trying to do on Offense. Hopefully the Falcons win so we can play the Championship game at home as well !

    • Theguds

      Trust me Coller is scared

  • Joe Blow

    Looking forward to the game. The Saints don’t scare me. No team does. The only team that’s gonna beat the Vikings is the Vikings. I think Zim will keep this team focused. Skol.

    • Lee Schneider

      I wish I could there

  • Corn Bread

    I think the best advantage we have over the Saints is the bye-week. By the end of the 3rd quarter of that game, I liked our chances against either of them. Carolina was getting more injured by the minute, and the Saints young defense was gassed. I’d actually bet on us to win next Sunday, and play ATL in the NFC Championship.

  • linus

    Just like in ’09, I don’t see the Vikings losing this one unless they turn the ball over.

  • Gordon Guffey

    As Cman said below ~

    You mean the Saints team who lost last week to Tampa Bay?

    Could they be hard for the Vikings to beat ~ Sure they could ~ Its why they play the game ~ That being said the Vikings D is back on it game after the upset to the Panthers in which if you took Stewart and Cam’s long runs
    ((( the Vikings defenses just dont give up play like that often and to have it happen twice in the same game wasis highly unlikely ))) away that game wouldn’t have even close ~ I know you cant do that but it does show what a off day the defense had ~ The Vikings running game is ever bit as good as it was before the lose of Cook ~ The Vikings OL is ((( I believe ))) much better than the Panthers ~ Case has been playing well and for the Vikings its a home game with all the fan noise ~

  • brian199511

    The Vikings open as only three point favorites which seems low to me. The ‘aints lost a starting lineman to injury and were far from dominating Carolina. The Vikings OL and defense is light years better than Carolina’s but we will see.

    • brian199511

      Drew Brees is 0-5 in away playoff games or so said CBS Sports.

  • Jody Lachine

    Not the team we hoped they would get next week but the best defence and home field may be the decidinfa g factor. I have a great deal of faith in Coach Zimmer and this team. I have never been to a Vikings game in Minnesota, but thinking of coming in from Toronto, Ontario to watch my boyhood team! Go Vikes!

    • J.Tent

      Jody, I’ve been a Viking fan from N.J.since 1977. I missed out on going to the Dome. I finally went to US Bank!!
      Saw our team destroy the Bengals!!..What a feeling as a Viking fan you have to go. It’s outrageously loud!!!..Our fans r the best ever!!
      Our team is ready and I think we will get to the big game!!!..At home, what a year!!!
      Skol Vikings!!

    • Hunter

      I am also from Toronto and have yet to go to a Vikings game in Minnesota. Went to see them in Buffalo this summer and got to go on the field for pregame, it was a great experience, however being able to go to a game in Minny would be a dream come true. SKOL Vikings!

  • Gordon Guffey

    I dont see the Eagles getting past the Falcons ~ If the Vikings bring their A Game it should be a rematch of the 1998 NFC Championship game ~ Hopefully with the Vikings winning this time around ~

    Talk about a bad taste in ones mouth ~ Watch only if you want to bleed once again ~
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o7eXlLooPHE

    • Theguds

      I can’t see the Eagles winning either. No team is getting past us at US Bank… NO team!!
      12th man what? its going to be LLOOOOOOOOUUUUUDDD!!!!!!!

      • whodat

        bro the lions beat you at home anything is possible

        • Mark Maltaverne

          Only after losing the starting QB and league leading RB.

        • Theguds

          The whodat’n stops at US bank. It would be a moral shame if the Saints won. The Vikes were the best team in 2009 and they’re the best team now

        • Theguds

          Whodat.. Whodat….Idat Idat say they gonna beat dem saints

    • brian199511

      No thanks, watching it once was enough. One game at a time. One wonders if Bradford will be activated and on the bench given his success against them in game one. He can at least provide input.

  • csym

    Their pass defense is competent middle of the pack. Control their rush and it is very manageable. They will blitz alot

  • MR

    The Saints drew the toughest matchup in the NFC playoffs, the 13 – 3 Vikings.
    In the Saints / Panthers game today, the Saints average rush (mostly Ingram and Kamara) gained only 1.9 yards. Quarterbacks typically perform below their average when facing the Vikings defense. This doesn’t bode well for the Saints offense.
    The Panthers gained over 400 yards against the Saints; they averaged 4.1 yards per rush. The Vikings can take advantage of the Saints ordinary rushing defense.
    The Saints will need Drew Brees to have his best game of the season to have a chance against the Vikings, not likely to happen. The Saints also need to win the turnover battle.
    The Vikings probably won’t beat the Saints as soundly as they did in the first game of the season, but the Vikes are the clear favorites.

  • Mighty Black & Gold

    The saints played you clean in 2009, everyone who analyzed the game said so. Heck, when I think of our 2009 super bowl win, I never even think of the Vikings, like I have never spent a second on it. I am honestly surprised to find this thread. I have no hatred for the Vikings or the Viking fans. We were the best team in the league all year long. No one ever showed that the saints ever, EVER took anybody out for a bounty. In 2009 we won because we were the best. You lost because you were not the best. Plus, as Vikings fans you deserved to lose when you signed Favre. That was the most traitorous thing. You should hang your head low on that one for all eternity. You tarnished your whole rep on that one. GEAUX saints.

  • Chris

    Oh please, stop the theatrics. Go to Hell ESPN you’re a joke of a network and everyone knows it. Hope Brees likes the view on his back next week. WE DAT. SKOL!

  • MR

    The Saints, not the Panthers, are the team the Vikings want to play next Sunday. The Vikings dominated the first game of this season, a ten point victory over the Saints that wasn’t as close as the score indicated.

    Vikings fans would like to beat the Saints because they remember the Saints tainted win in the 2009 NFC championship game. The Vikings dominated the line of scrimmage in that game; the Vikings gained 475 yards, the Saints 257 yards. The Saints won that game as a result of unforced fumbles. The Vikings turned over the ball five times, the Saints once. The Saints only won that game because the Vikings gave it to them. The Saints had a bounty program for that game that was discovered even though the Saints concealed many of the details / facts about it after the 2009 season. Sean Payton was suspended for one year because of his role in the bounty program.




