You again? Vikings could end up facing two familiar nemeses in playoffs

If the Vikings are to reach Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium, they might have to face two teams that have caused them severe playoff heartache in the past.

The Atlanta Falcons’ 26-13 upset victory over the Rams on Saturday night at the Los Angeles Coliseum, means the Vikings will face the winner of the first-round playoff game between Carolina and New Orleans. The Saints and Panthers will play at 3:40 p.m. Sunday. (The Vikings would have played the Rams, if they had won.)

A Saints-Vikings meeting on Jan. 14 in the divisional playoffs at U.S. Bank Stadium would be a rematch of the 2009 NFC title game in New Orleans. Defensive end Brian Robison is the only player on the Vikings roster who remains from a game Minnesota lost, 31-28, in overtime.

Despite the fact the Vikings beat the Saints in Week 1 and lost at Carolina on Dec. 10, one would have to think Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer would rather face the Panthers and Cam Newton than he would New Orleans and future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees.

If the Vikings get past their first playoff game, they would either travel to Philadelphia to play the top-seeded Eagles on Jan. 21 or they would play host to the Falcons at home in the NFC championship game. Sound familiar? The sixth-seeded Falcons, who lost to the Patriots in the Super Bowl last season in excruciating fashion, advanced to the 1998 Super Bowl with a 30-27 overtime victory over the 15-1 Vikings at the Metrodome.

While having to play the Saints and Falcons would make for a good story line, Zimmer’s only concern is going to be the fact that facing those teams will mean having to beat offenses led by Brees and Matt Ryan.