Vikings lose safety Andrew Sendejo to concussion

Andrew Sendejo had a key interception for the Vikings’ in the first quarter of their last-second 29-24 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in an NFC Divisional playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium, but the safety was not around to celebrate the fantastic finish for Minnesota.

Sendejo, whose diving pick of a Drew Brees pass led to a 1-yard touchdown run by Latavius Murray early in the second quarter, suffered a concussion in the third quarter when he ran into Saints receiver Michael Thomas.

Sendejo was replaced by Anthony Harris. The Vikings will now have to see if Sendejo can pass concussion protocol and play in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia.

Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes attempted to go after Thomas following the play on which Sendejo was injured. Rhodes felt that Thomas could have avoided the contact that left Sendejo lying on the field for a few minutes.

“He knew he was there,” Rhodes said of Thomas. “He kept going and hit him. It is what it is. Football is football. Andrew is going to be OK. He’s a tough guy.”

Rhodes, one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, had to be settled down on the Vikings sideline. “It changed the momentum,” Rhodes said of Sendejo’s injury. “As a defense, we need to come together after stuff like that. Me personally, I just have to let it go. I could not let it go. But now I am just happy it worked out.”

The Vikings also lost defensive tackle Shamar Stephen to a knee injury late in the first quarter.