LISTEN NOW

vikings

Previous Story Vikings-Eagles matchups to watch: Lane Johnson vs. Danielle Hunter Next Story Mike Zimmer says he’s considered dressing three QBs

Vikings OC: Eagles’ depth on defense line is ‘like hockey lines’

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler January 18, 2018 4:16 pm

Sunday’s NFC Championship game is expected to have an old school, grind-it-out feel.

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said Thursday one of the advantages the Philadelphia Eagles have in a ground-and-pound matchup is depth on defense, especially the defensive line.

“They play lots of players, so the ones that are in there, they’re rotating them like hockey lines, so they go in there and they sell out, and they get a rest,” Shurmur said. “They really trust their guys to be in critical situations. Sometimes when defensive lines rotate, you get to what would be considered a critical third-down, and they make sure they just put the front-liner, but they play their guys.”

The highest percentage of snaps played by any Eagles defensive lineman was pass rusher Brandon Graham, who was on the field for 64 percent of total plays. Superstar defensive tackle Fletcher Cox played 58 percent. Rookie pass rusher Derek Barnett added to an already-gifted D-line, playing 41 percent of snaps and picking up 5.0 sacks this season.

“You’ve  got to know each guy that is in there,” head coach Mike Zimmer said . “Obviously, Fletcher Cox is a terrific player. They come at you in waves. They’re similar to us defensively. They line up and they do what they do. Kind of what we do too. So, you’re going to kind of know where they’re going to be. It may be a different guy that you’re going against because they’re changing but they’re all good and they come at you and stay fresh. So, we’re going to have to suck it up and play four quarters.”

Keeping the D-line fresh has played a role in the Eagles’ success against the run this season. They allowed the fewest total yards (followed by the Vikings) and ranked sixth in yards per attempt allowed.

Also playing into the success on defense is defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s decision to play one high safety on the majority of plays.

“They’re a solid scheme, they don’t give up many big plays, and they’ve got typically an extra guy close to the line of scrimmage,” Shurmur said. “I think that’s why they’re pretty good at making sure the runs don’t pop out.

Against the Pass, the Eagles have allowed the 17th most yards per game, but they intercepted 19 passes and ranked ninth in QB rating allowed.

“You don’t have much time to throw the ball,” Zimmer said. “Makes it difficult, because you have to run into an eight-man box. I think they trust their corners. They do enough stuff in the pass rush to affect the quarterback.”

Topics:
Vikings vikings
Leave A Comment
  • SM

    NO bonehead interceptions Case! These predators won the game on a goal line stand… Mistakes are fatal. Holding the ball too long is fatal..Hope it’s not down to trading FGs…

    • Drediock

      Yes Case made a bonehead throw. which was largely due to pressure he was receiving..
      I still contend that he had no choice but to take the sack. There wasn’t time for anything else Watch it again and watch both the line play and the body positions of everyone.
      However. I also ask you to consider this. in spite of the bonehead mistakes he did make. He did lead the team back not once but twice in the last 2 minutes of the game to take the lead and eventually the win.

  • Scott Myhre

    That’s why the Vikings need to score early and often like last week, while the offensive linemen are still fresh. Hopefully we don’t lose that lead late, like we did last week, because it won’t be nearly as easy to regain it.
    SKOL Vikings!

  • Drediock

    This is the toughest match up IMO. Vikes O line to their D line.
    Vikes HAVE to have better play out of their line then they’ve been getting.

  • Gordon Guffey

    I will take Shurmur word for it ~ However if the reports are true that he is line for the Giants job what better way to make sure that he knows what he is doing by having a little something up his sleeve to show he knows how to handle the Eagles defense seeing how he will be facing them twice a year in the near future ~

    Well thats my hope ~ Smiley Face :-}




vikings

Previous Story Vikings-Eagles matchups to watch: Lane Johnson vs. Danielle Hunter Next Story Mike Zimmer says he’s considered dressing three QBs