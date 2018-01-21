Vikings OC Pat Shurmur not surprised by Nike Foles’ big day

PHILADELPHIA – In 2013, Pat Shurmur was the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator, directing quarterback Nick Foles to a remarkable 27 touchdown season.

While the entire football world was stunned by his 352-yard, three-touchdown performance in Sunday’s NFC Championship win over the Minnesota Vikings.

“He did a great job today,” Shurmur said in the locker room. “There were a couple times where he stood there with pressure all around him and made deep throws that became scores and those are game-changing plays.”

Foles took over under center for the Eagles after Carson Wentz suffered a season-ending ACL tear. Against the Atlanta Falcons, he went 23-for-30 passing, but mostly relied on short passes. Against the Vikings, he hit on throws downfield, including touchdowns of 53 and 41 yards.

”I’m not surprised,” Shurmur said. “I’ve seen the best in Nick. I wasn’t here when there were some that were doubting. It didn’t surprise me one bit.”

The Eagles’ quarterback spread the ball around, hitting five different receivers for three catches or more. He also did something that no team has done against the Vikings all year: Successfully throw to the tight end. Zach Ertz led the Eagles in receiving with eight catches, 93 yards.

Shurmur now will reportedly take over as head coach of the New York Giants. He would not confirm that he’s moving on or discuss his future.