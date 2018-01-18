Vikings OC Pat Shurmur wins PFWA assistant coach of the year award

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur has been awarded Assistant Coach of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America.

“That’s certainly a tremendous honor.,” Shurmur said Thursday. “Those types of awards really are team awards. I think Rick [Spielman] and coach [Mike] Zimmer have put together a group of players and coaches that are outstanding and certainly our owners support our efforts. We really have a lot of guys on our team that have done their jobs week-in and week-out.

”I can speak for the offense; we have a staff of guys where we are constantly communicating so all of the good ideas can flow to the top and my role as a coordinator is to steer the ship and provide some vision and help the quarterback function on game day. It’s a great honor, but I think it’s something that really is the team.”

Despite losing his starting quarterback for all but six quarters this season, Shurmur guided the Vikings to a 10th place finish in scoring and 11th in total yards.

“That’s an unbelievable honor, I’m happy for Pat,” head coach Mike Zimmer said. “Pat has done an outstanding job. In my opinion, he deserves to be assistant coach of the year. I think it’s great, he’s done outstanding with getting the players, mixing them in, using them in the right place. Done a good job of molding everything together. He’s a good guy. We’ve worked well together and I think he works well with the rest of the staff.”

Shurmur’s efforts with be rewarded with a head coaching job. NFL Network is reporting that the New York Giants will hire Shurmur when the season ends.

Zimmer and Rick Spielman made strong arguments for Coach of the Year and Executive of the Year, but the PFWA gave Rams coach Sean McVay and Eagles VP Howie Roseman top honors.