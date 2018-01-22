These Vikings players are set to become free agents

Vikings players on Monday filed in and out of the locker room at the team’s practice facility in Eden Prairine, Minn., all wrestling with two difficult realities:

After a terrific 13-3 season, the team got run out of the building with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. In the year-to-year NFL, the team will not look the same next year.

Here is the list of 2017 Vikings players on the roster that will enter free agency this offseason, per OverTheCap.com.

QB Sam Bradford

QB Case Keenum

QB Teddy Bridgewater

RB Jerick McKinnon

WR Michael Floyd

OL Joe Berger

CB Terence Newman

DT Tom Johnson

DT Shamar Stephen

LB Emmanuel Lamur

CB Marcus Sherels

CB Tramaine Brock

K Kai Forbath

Restricted free agents:

RB Bishop Sankey

OL Nick Easton

OL Jeremiah Sirles

Exclusive rights free agents:

RB Mack Brown

S Anthony Harris

LS Jeff Overbaugh