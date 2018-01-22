LISTEN NOW

These Vikings players are set to become free agents

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore January 22, 2018 2:11 pm

Vikings players on Monday filed in and out of the locker room at the team’s practice facility in Eden Prairine, Minn., all wrestling with two difficult realities:

  1. After a terrific 13-3 season, the team got run out of the building with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.
  2. In the year-to-year NFL, the team will not look the same next year.

Here is the list of 2017 Vikings players on the roster that will enter free agency this offseason, per OverTheCap.com.

QB Sam Bradford
QB Case Keenum
QB Teddy Bridgewater
RB Jerick McKinnon
WR Michael Floyd
OL Joe Berger

CB Terence Newman
DT Tom Johnson
DT Shamar Stephen
LB Emmanuel Lamur
CB Marcus Sherels
CB Tramaine Brock

K Kai Forbath

Restricted free agents:

RB Bishop Sankey
OL Nick Easton
OL Jeremiah Sirles

Exclusive rights free agents:

RB Mack Brown

S Anthony Harris

LS Jeff Overbaugh

  • Cman

    Keep

    Johnson
    Stephen
    Berger (if he doesn’t retire)
    Easton
    Sirles
    Harris

    All are either starters or depth. If we don’t land someone like Cousins, then I can see them keeping Bradford, and getting a backup in free agency to compete with Sloter. McKinnon sounds like he is ready to move on from the Vikings. Said he wants a bigger and better role. We will have depth at Corner and can use Coley or Adams on Kickoff/Punt Returns thus making Sherels expendable. It will be interesting to see what they do this offseason. All I know is that I’m sick of being letdown year after year, decade after decade.




