Vikings’ QB Case Keenum: ‘This one stings’

The Minnesota Vikings marched down the field for a touchdown on the opening drive of the NFC Championship. They didn’t score another point in the following 50 minutes and 46 seconds.

In the 38-7 road loss, quarterback Case Keenum, who led the Vikings to a 13-3 record and a win over the New Orleans Saints in the Divisional round, struggled against the Philadelphia Eagles’ defense.

“This one stings, this one stings a little bit,” Keenum said. “I feel bad how close we were to bringing it home for our fans. I feel bad for the fans that have been riding with us the whole time. It’s just one of those things.”

He threw two interceptions, including a pick-six on the team’s second drive that ignited the Eagles.

”This front is so good, you have to step up, I have to step up and get away from the pass rush and be smarter,” Keenum said. “Give those guys credit, they are one of the best, the best, front we’ve faced all year.”

Keenum finished the day 28-for-48 with 271 yards. He was also strip-sacked late in the first half, which opened the door for an Eagles touchdown.

“One of the things we preached coming in was turnovers,” Keenum said. “They took care of the football and we didn’t.”

The future is unclear for the Vikings’ quarterback, who is now a free agent.

“I’m going to take tonight and bottle it up and make sure I never have that feeling again,” Keenum said. “The guys we have in the locker room, it was an incredible ride with them, it really was. I can’t put into words because this is too much right now. It was an incredible season. It stings to end like this.”