LISTEN NOW

vikings

Previous Story Zulgad: Vikings’ season goes from magical to nightmare as super opportunity is lost Next Story Mike Zimmer: ‘If you want to criticize people, criticize me’

Vikings’ QB Case Keenum: ‘This one stings’

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler January 21, 2018 10:37 pm

The Minnesota Vikings marched down the field for a touchdown on the opening drive of the NFC Championship. They didn’t score another point in the following 50 minutes and 46 seconds.

In the 38-7 road loss, quarterback Case Keenum, who led the Vikings to a 13-3 record and a win over the New Orleans Saints in the Divisional round, struggled against the Philadelphia Eagles’ defense.

“This one stings, this one stings a little bit,” Keenum said. “I feel bad how close we were to bringing it home for our fans. I feel bad for the fans that have been riding with us the whole time. It’s just one of those things.”

He threw two interceptions, including a pick-six on the team’s second drive that ignited the Eagles.

”This front is so good, you have to step up, I have to step up and get away from the pass rush and be smarter,” Keenum said. “Give those guys credit, they are one of the best, the best, front we’ve faced all year.”

Keenum finished the day 28-for-48 with 271 yards. He was also strip-sacked late in the first half, which opened the door for an Eagles touchdown.

“One of the things we preached coming in was turnovers,” Keenum said. “They took care of the football and we didn’t.”

The future is unclear for the Vikings’ quarterback, who is now a free agent.

“I’m going to take tonight and bottle it up and make sure I never have that feeling again,” Keenum said. “The guys we have in the locker room, it was an incredible ride with them, it really was. I can’t put into words because this is too much right now. It was an incredible season. It stings to end like this.”

Topics:
Vikings vikings
Leave A Comment
  • brian199511

    The lack of OL protection caused the pick 6, moving Remmers to Guard was a mistake. Hell the strip sack wasn’t all Keenum’s fault either. Draft priorities are OL, QB (Luke Falk in the mid rounds for sure, way underdrafted), DL and DB. We are close. The players embarrassed us today, the coaches didn’t distinguish themselves but we have the leadership and core players to take the next step.

    • Steve Jensen

      The last thing this team needs is a draft project at QB unless its 3rd string QB. With all the seasoned vets, we’re not starting over at QB. Their are a slew of decent free agent QB’s. Can’t imagine a team offering Keenum a huge deal after that lackluster performance. I agree OL is biggest need as well as DL.

      • Gordon Guffey

        I’ll take the QB help in what ever round they pick him ((( Because I dont know what their plan are ))) if they dont put the F~Tag on Case ~ I dont know what to think of Bradford and Bridgewater or what they might do with them ~ We will surely find out in a couple of months ~ !!!!!!!

    • Danielle

      Google is paying every one 98 dollars /hr to do easy jobs staying at home .. Labor Some few hours daily and fun more time together with your own loved ones … Anyone can also have it…on Thursday I bought a latest Audi Quattro after I been earning $14523 this-past/four weeks .it’s certainly the easiest-work however you may no longer forgive yourself if you don’t check this.!hw033e:↭↭↭ http://GoogleOnlineEasyLifeJobsFromHomeJobs/computer/jobs ♥♥♥n♥♥♥i♥♥♥r♥♥♥y♥♥g♥♥v♥♥n♥p♥l♥♥p♥r♥♥♥x♥♥♥o♥u♥r♥f♥♥k♥♥k♥♥w♥♥♥b♥x♥d♥s♥r♥r:::::!ux613f:chgw

  • palinhb

    watered down NFL that sends Pats and Brady to Super Bowl…Cowboy and Steeler teams from 70s would crush these JV teams

  • palinhb

    Vikings will always suck…shit QB and shit Blue state

  • Gordon Guffey

    Hey Coller get it right will you on the pick 6 his arm was hit as he threw it ~ Just like the strip sack where Morgan couldn’t git over to make his block and Case was hit from behind ~ The other INT was while he was forcing the ball on a 3rd or 4th down in the redzone as they were just trying to score some late points ~

    Look I dont know who the QB will be next year and I dont have a horse in this race ~ But knuckle heads like you make me hope they dont resign Teddy just so you will shut up ~

    You know what I hope they resign Case to a 3 or 4 year deal just so it will drive you crazy and I and other can have full calling you out of your dummy mindset weekly ~ !!!!

    This teams needs some OG in the draft if their are any good ones ~ Two be fair Remmers was much better at right OG than he has been at left OG ~ And he only made the move to the left side two weeks ago ~

    Come on offseason so we can see what they plan to do at QB ~ Then please move on the OL if you can spare the money ~ Well maybe Easton will return fully healthy from a broken ankle ~ He had been playing well and is as quick pulling as Elflein ~ And Elflein broke his ankle also ~ Make them wear a soft cast on game day ~ LOL




vikings

Previous Story Zulgad: Vikings’ season goes from magical to nightmare as super opportunity is lost Next Story Mike Zimmer: ‘If you want to criticize people, criticize me’