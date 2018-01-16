LISTEN NOW

If Vikings reach the Super Bowl, raffle will decide which season ticket holders can buy tix

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler January 16, 2018 10:15 pm

If you’re a Minnesota Vikings season ticket holder, you will be holding your breath on Sunday hoping the Vikings win against the Philadelphia Eagles. And then you’ll be holding it again Monday with hopes of winning a shot to purchase tickets to the Super Bowl.

The Vikings will have a computerized raffle this week, operated by an outside third party, to determine which season ticket holders have the opportunity to buy seats – the majority of which cost $950.  The odds of the raffle will be weighted based on the number of season tickets owned and years a person has had the seats.

The league allocates 20 percent of all tickets to each participating team. Subtracting for the extra media space, suites and tickets given to team friends and family members, the number of available tickets for season ticket holders to buy will be in the thousands.

If season ticket holders who win do not want to purchase the tickets, additional winners will be randomly picked.

  • Drediock

    The league allocates 20 percent of all tickets to each participating team.
    The bulk of the remaining 80% will be reserved no doubt for mega corporations who will give tickets to people with no vested emotional interest in either team just so they could say they were there.
    A lot of the remaining tickets will more then likely be bought up by scalpers and sold to the GP at absurdly marked up prices. And once again your average die hard fan doesnt stand much of a chance.




