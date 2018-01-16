If Vikings reach the Super Bowl, raffle will decide which season ticket holders can buy tix

If you’re a Minnesota Vikings season ticket holder, you will be holding your breath on Sunday hoping the Vikings win against the Philadelphia Eagles. And then you’ll be holding it again Monday with hopes of winning a shot to purchase tickets to the Super Bowl.

The Vikings will have a computerized raffle this week, operated by an outside third party, to determine which season ticket holders have the opportunity to buy seats – the majority of which cost $950. The odds of the raffle will be weighted based on the number of season tickets owned and years a person has had the seats.

The league allocates 20 percent of all tickets to each participating team. Subtracting for the extra media space, suites and tickets given to team friends and family members, the number of available tickets for season ticket holders to buy will be in the thousands.

If season ticket holders who win do not want to purchase the tickets, additional winners will be randomly picked.