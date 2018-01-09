LISTEN NOW

vikings

Previous Story Film review:What can we learn from the Vikings-Saints Week 1 matchup?

Vikings-Saints matchups to watch: Everson Griffen vs. Terron Armstead

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler
January 9, 2018 8:06 pm

As the Minnesota Vikings prepare to face off with the New Orleans Saints, we will focus on one key matchup each day. For Part 2, we look at Everson Griffen vs. Terron Armstead. 

The Minnesota Vikings have always known they had a superstar in Everson Griffen, it just took awhile for his true potential to be reached. While he’s been very good since Mike Zimmer made him a starter in 2014, we will look at the 2017 season as the year Griffen maximized his insane skill set.

Similarly, New Orleans Saints left tackle Terron Armstead was a boom-or-bust mid-round draft pick out of Arkansas Pine-Bluff. While injuries have plagued his last two seasons, Armstead has proven to be a franchise player. The Saints signed him to a five-year, $65 million contract in May 2016.

Who will win the battle on Sunday?

The stats

It’s always difficult to quantify the performance of an individual offensive lineman, whether it’s through sack stats or Pro Football Focus grades, but Armstead’s grades tell the story clearly. He improved over his first three seasons and when fully healthy he was an elite player at his position.

By Football Outsiders metrics, the Saints rank as the second best team in Adjusted Sack Rate. Drew Brees also had the third lowest rate of facing pressure.

For Griffen, he cracked the “elite” category by PFF rankings for the first time in his career finishing the season as the 10th rated edge rusher. He picked up 13.0 sacks and ranked 11th in QB pressures by Football Outsiders tracking. Since becoming a starter in 2014, he’s sacked opposing quarterbacks 43.5 times in 62 games. The end of the season was not as fruitful for Griffen, who only managed one sack over the final five games, but he continued to impact the game on a play-to-play basis. He played 79.4 percent of plays, so Armstead will get no breaks.

The skills

This matchup will be freak athlete vs. freak athlete. At the 2013 NFL Combine, Armstead ran the fastest 40-yard dash at 4.71, just ahead of Eagles star Lane Johnson. He also ranked at the top in the high jump and broad jump. In high school, he was part of a championship track and field team. Armstead’s athleticism allows him to move his feet with the quickest pass rushers in the NFL and recover quickly if they get an edge.

Griffen has out-of-this-world explosiveness. Way back when, he ran an insane 4.46 40-yard dash. He’s very good at timing snap counts and blowing past tackles before they can react. He’s got an array of different types of pass rushes, including a powerful bull rush, spin move and chop and rip. There’s a twitter account dedicated to his different moves. Tackles never know which is coming. But they know it’s coming on every snap. Griffen’s No. 1 trait is his relentlessness. He doesn’t take plays off and his final rush will look like his first of the game.

The history 

In 2014, Griffen picked up two tackles in a 20-9 loss. Brees was only sacked once for five yards in that game. When the Vikings played the Saints in Week 1, Armstead did not play.

The X-factor

Armstead is battling a thigh injury. He batted through against the Carolina Panthers in the Wild Card game and will likely not be 100 percent against the Vikings. Griffen, on the other hand, is well rested from the bye week.

However, Drew Brees is in the top 10 among quarterbacks with the quickest time from snap to release. That could make it more challenging for Griffen to reach the quarterback. The Vikings’ D-end is terrific against the run and has the quickness to blow up short passes to running backs, which could come in handy against Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara.

Topics:
Vikings vikings
Leave A Comment
  • Gordon Guffey

    Coller said ~
    However, Drew Brees is in the top 10 among quarterbacks with the quickest time from snap to release.

    This should mean that Brees is not getting the time to look downfield very often ~

    If Griffin is playing the run well like he has this season and in thew past then he should also effect Ingram and Kamara game ~ Also not many teams have the depth of a 5th man like Robison who can give relief at either DE spots as well as move to either of the DT spots on passing downs ~ It would be nice to see Zimmer move Griffin around inside ~ But thats just me looking for a mismatch and what the heck do I know ~

  • Gordon Guffey

    The Vikings still own one of the NFL’s surest-tackling secondaries, which helped lift Minnesota in September’s 29-19 win against the Saints.

    The six members of the Vikings secondary — Rhodes, Trae Waynes, Terence Newman, Mackensie Alexander, Harrison Smith and Andrew Sendejo — combined for just 35 missed tackles this season, according to Pro Football Focus. That should help the Vikings limit the Saints’ big-play ability when New Orleans inevitably tries to avoid a strong pass rush, like the two plays below.
    http://www.startribune.com/sports/vikings/access-vikings/

  • Gordon Guffey

    “Everybody still counts us out no matter what,’’ Griffen said Monday. “Shock the world, that’s what we live by. Shocking the world.’’

    In anticipation of the crowd noise, Zimmer said the Vikings will “crank it up a little bit higher this week’’ in practice. Murray can only imagine what it will sound like Sunday.

    “I think it’ll be the loudest it’s ever been since that stadium opened,’’ he said.
    https://www.twincities.com/2018/01/08/vikings-favored-against-saints-but-everson-griffen-still-vows-to-shock-the-world/
    The Vikings, who had a light practice Monday, have not revealed a determination on their offensive line configuration for Sunday.

    “We had two days of practice and he got about one-third of the reps, so we’ll just take our time and see how it goes,’’ Zimmer said.

    Case Keenum will start Sunday’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Teddy Bridgewater is expected to be his backup even though Zimmer wouldn’t tip his hand.

    “You’ll have to wait until Sunday,’’ Zimmer said.
    https://www.twincities.com/2018/01/08/mike-zimmer-says-vikings-will-take-our-time-with-sam-bradfords-recovery/




Sponsored By

vikings

Previous Story Film review:What can we learn from the Vikings-Saints Week 1 matchup?