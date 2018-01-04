Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph among players most helped by first-round bye

One of the cliches you will hear in every locker room when players are asked about injuries is: “Everybody’s playing through something.”

But there are levels to that. Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph played against the Cincinnati Bengals three weeks ago on an injured ankle that put him a walking boot.

The 28-year-old caught 57 passes this season for 532 yards and eight touchdowns. While his fantasy stats were down – in part because of a decrease in snaps over the final three weeks – he was arguably more effective than in his 83-catch 2016 season because of his work on third downs, in the red zone and run blocking.

Rudolph admitted Wednesday that he has struggled while trying to block on his dinged-up ankle.